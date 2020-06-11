USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Jun 11

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/
==============================================================================
Item 2019/2020 2020/2021
prev Jun 11 prev Jun 11
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 45.2 45.2 44.7 * 44.7 *
Harvested 37.2 37.2 37.7 * 37.7 *
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.5 * 49.8 *
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 978 983
Production 1,920 1,920 1,866 1,877
Imports 105 105 140 140
Supply, total 3,105 3,105 2,984 3,000
Food 962 962 964 964
Seed 60 60 61 61
Feed and residual 135 135 100 100
Domestic, total 1,157 1,157 1,125 1,125
Exports 970 965 950 950
Use, total 2,127 2,122 2,075 2,075
Ending stocks 978 983 909 925
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2019/2020 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080
Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920
Supply, Total 3/ 1,352 837 401 366 149 3,105
Domestic Use 472 318 189 90 88 1,157
Exports 370 271 93 189 42 965
Use, Total 842 589 282 279 130 2,122
Ending Stocks, Total
Jun 510 248 119 87 19 983
May 510 243 118 86 21 978
==============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June
1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/
Includes imports. * Planted acres reported in the March 31 2020
"Prospective Plantings." Harvested acres and yield for other spring wheat
and Durum are projected using 10-year harvested-to-planted ratios by state
and 1985-2019 yield trends by state (except for Arizona California and
Idaho Durum). For May winter wheat harvested acres and yield reported in the
May 12 2020 "Crop Production." For June winter wheat harvested acres and
yield reported in the June 11 2020 "Crop Production."
******************************************************************************
Wheat-by-class projections for 2020/21 will first
be published in the July 10 2020 WASDE.
******************************************************************************
