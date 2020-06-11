USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Jun 11

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Jun 11 prev Jun 11 ============================================================================== Area Million acres Planted 45.2 45.2 44.7 * 44.7 * Harvested 37.2 37.2 37.7 * 37.7 * Bushels Yield per harv. acre 51.7 51.7 49.5 * 49.8 * Million Bushels Beginning stocks 1,080 1,080 978 983 Production 1,920 1,920 1,866 1,877 Imports 105 105 140 140 Supply, total 3,105 3,105 2,984 3,000 Food 962 962 964 964 Seed 60 60 61 61 Feed and residual 135 135 100 100 Domestic, total 1,157 1,157 1,125 1,125 Exports 970 965 950 950 Use, total 2,127 2,122 2,075 2,075 Ending stocks 978 983 909 925 avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 4.60 4.60 4.60 4.60 ============================================================================== U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================== 2019/2020 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 516 263 158 88 55 1,080 Production 833 522 239 272 54 1,920 Supply, Total 3/ 1,352 837 401 366 149 3,105 Domestic Use 472 318 189 90 88 1,157 Exports 370 271 93 189 42 965 Use, Total 842 589 282 279 130 2,122 Ending Stocks, Total Jun 510 248 119 87 19 983 May 510 243 118 86 21 978 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. 1/ Marketing year beginning June 1. 2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers. 3/ Includes imports. * Planted acres reported in the March 31 2020 "Prospective Plantings." Harvested acres and yield for other spring wheat and Durum are projected using 10-year harvested-to-planted ratios by state and 1985-2019 yield trends by state (except for Arizona California and Idaho Durum). For May winter wheat harvested acres and yield reported in the May 12 2020 "Crop Production." For June winter wheat harvested acres and yield reported in the June 11 2020 "Crop Production." ****************************************************************************** Wheat-by-class projections for 2020/21 will first be published in the July 10 2020 WASDE. ****************************************************************************** Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com