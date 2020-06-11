Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 06/10
506.25 USc   +0.35%
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Jun 11
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Jun 11
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Jun 11
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
                                  U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                            2019/2020                   2020/2021 
                            prev         Jun 11         prev         Jun 11 
============================================================================== 
Area                                     Million acres 
Planted                     45.2           45.2       44.7 *         44.7 * 
Harvested                   37.2           37.2       37.7 *         37.7 * 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre        51.7           51.7       49.5 *         49.8 * 
                                         Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks           1,080          1,080          978            983 
Production                 1,920          1,920        1,866          1,877 
Imports                      105            105          140            140 
Supply, total              3,105          3,105        2,984          3,000 
Food                         962            962          964            964 
Seed                          60             60           61             61 
Feed and residual            135            135          100            100 
Domestic, total            1,157          1,157        1,125          1,125 
Exports                      970            965          950            950 
Use, total                 2,127          2,122        2,075          2,075 
Ending stocks                978            983          909            925 
avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      4.60           4.60         4.60           4.60 
============================================================================== 
                                  U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning              Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1                Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================== 
                                   2019/2020 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks               516      263      158       88       55   1,080 
Production                     833      522      239      272       54   1,920 
Supply, Total 3/             1,352      837      401      366      149   3,105 
Domestic Use                   472      318      189       90       88   1,157 
Exports                        370      271       93      189       42     965 
Use, Total                     842      589      282      279      130   2,122 
Ending Stocks, Total 
                     Jun       510      248      119       87       19     983 
                     May       510      243      118       86       21     978 
============================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  1/ Marketing year beginning June 
1.  2/ Marketing-year weighted average price received by farmers.  3/ 
Includes imports.  * Planted acres reported in the March 31  2020 
"Prospective Plantings."  Harvested acres and yield for other spring wheat 
and Durum are projected using 10-year harvested-to-planted ratios by state 
and 1985-2019 yield trends by state (except for Arizona  California  and 
Idaho Durum). For May  winter wheat harvested acres and yield reported in the 
May 12  2020 "Crop Production."  For June  winter wheat harvested acres and 
yield reported in the June 11  2020 "Crop Production." 
****************************************************************************** 
 
                            Wheat-by-class projections for 2020/21 will first 
be published in the July 10  2020  WASDE. 
****************************************************************************** 
 
 
Write to Rose Ridinger at csstat@dowjones.com

