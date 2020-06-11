USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Jun 11

World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ (Million metric tons) ============================================================================== beginning domestic ending stocks prod imports feed total 2/ export stocks ============================================================================== 2020/21 (Projected) World 3/ May 295.12 768.49 182.84 137.47 753.49 187.98 310.12 Jun 295.84 773.43 183.43 136.47 753.19 188.85 316.09 World Less China May 144.77 633.49 176.84 117.47 623.49 186.98 149.76 Jun 144.99 637.43 177.43 116.47 623.19 187.85 154.23 United States May 26.61 50.78 3.81 2.72 30.62 25.86 24.74 Jun 26.75 51.09 3.81 2.72 30.62 25.86 25.17 Total foreign May 268.51 717.71 179.03 134.75 722.88 162.12 285.38 Jun 269.09 722.35 179.62 133.75 722.57 162.99 290.92 Major exporters 4/ May 33.56 327.00 6.73 79.15 193.15 136.50 37.64 Jun 32.39 325.50 6.73 77.65 191.65 137.50 35.47 Argentina May 1.45 21.00 0.01 0.05 6.20 14.50 1.75 Jun 1.45 21.00 0.01 0.05 6.20 14.50 1.75 Australia May 3.71 24.00 0.20 4.00 7.55 15.00 5.36 Jun 3.54 26.00 0.20 3.50 7.05 17.00 5.69 Canada May 5.54 34.00 0.45 4.60 9.80 24.50 5.69 Jun 5.54 34.00 0.45 4.60 9.80 24.50 5.69 EU-27 5/ May 13.35 143.00 5.50 50.50 120.30 28.50 13.05 Jun 12.35 141.00 5.50 49.50 119.30 28.00 11.55 Russia May 8.28 77.00 0.50 17.50 40.50 35.00 10.28 Jun 8.28 77.00 0.50 17.50 40.50 36.00 9.28 Ukraine May 1.23 28.00 0.08 2.50 8.80 19.00 1.51 Jun 1.23 26.50 0.08 2.50 8.80 17.50 1.51 Major importers 6/ May 194.05 204.28 119.84 36.76 302.38 12.91 202.88 Jun 195.35 206.28 120.49 36.76 302.70 12.91 206.51 Bangladesh May 1.76 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.11 Jun 1.76 1.25 6.60 0.30 7.50 0.00 2.11 Brazil May 0.91 5.50 7.10 0.50 12.10 0.60 0.81 Jun 0.91 5.50 7.10 0.50 12.10 0.60 0.81 China May 150.36 135.00 6.00 20.00 130.00 1.00 160.36 Jun 150.86 136.00 6.00 20.00 130.00 1.00 161.86 Japan May 1.22 0.87 5.60 0.60 6.25 0.28 1.16 Jun 1.22 0.87 5.60 0.60 6.25 0.28 1.16 N Africa 7/ May 13.75 17.43 29.70 1.95 47.15 0.99 12.74 Jun 13.95 17.43 29.70 1.95 47.15 0.99 12.94 Nigeria May 0.20 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.20 Jun 0.20 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.20 Sel. Mideast 8/ May 11.96 22.35 16.99 3.42 38.78 0.67 11.85 Jun 12.36 22.35 18.14 3.42 39.10 0.67 13.07 SE Asia 9/ May 5.38 0.00 26.35 7.04 24.89 1.07 5.77 Jun 5.54 0.00 26.35 7.04 24.89 1.07 5.93 Selected other India May 24.00 103.00 0.03 6.00 99.00 1.00 27.03 Jun 24.00 107.18 0.03 6.50 99.50 1.00 30.71 Kazakhstan May 1.14 13.50 0.10 1.50 6.30 7.10 1.34 Jun 1.14 13.50 0.10 1.50 6.30 7.10 1.34 ============================================================================== 1/ Aggregate of local marketing years. 2/ Total foreign and world use adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports. 3/ World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing years grain in transit and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ Argentina Australia Canada European Union Russia and Ukraine. 5/ Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh Brazil China South Korea Japan Nigeria Mexico Turkey Egypt Algeria Libya Morocco Tunisia Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman. 7/ Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman 9/ Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand and Vietnam. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com