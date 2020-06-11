Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 06/10
506.25 USc   +0.35%
USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
                                     World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
                                       (Million metric tons) 
============================================================================== 
                      beginning                   domestic              ending 
                       stocks   prod  imports   feed   total 2/ export  stocks 
============================================================================== 
                                    2020/21 (Projected) 
World 3/ 
                  May   295.12  768.49  182.84  137.47  753.49  187.98  310.12 
                  Jun   295.84  773.43  183.43  136.47  753.19  188.85  316.09 
World Less China 
                  May   144.77  633.49  176.84  117.47  623.49  186.98  149.76 
                  Jun   144.99  637.43  177.43  116.47  623.19  187.85  154.23 
United States 
                  May   26.61   50.78    3.81    2.72   30.62   25.86   24.74 
                  Jun   26.75   51.09    3.81    2.72   30.62   25.86   25.17 
Total foreign 
                  May   268.51  717.71  179.03  134.75  722.88  162.12  285.38 
                  Jun   269.09  722.35  179.62  133.75  722.57  162.99  290.92 
Major exporters 4/ 
                  May   33.56  327.00    6.73   79.15  193.15  136.50   37.64 
                  Jun   32.39  325.50    6.73   77.65  191.65  137.50   35.47 
Argentina         May    1.45   21.00    0.01    0.05    6.20   14.50    1.75 
                  Jun    1.45   21.00    0.01    0.05    6.20   14.50    1.75 
Australia         May    3.71   24.00    0.20    4.00    7.55   15.00    5.36 
                  Jun    3.54   26.00    0.20    3.50    7.05   17.00    5.69 
Canada            May    5.54   34.00    0.45    4.60    9.80   24.50    5.69 
                  Jun    5.54   34.00    0.45    4.60    9.80   24.50    5.69 
EU-27 5/          May   13.35  143.00    5.50   50.50  120.30   28.50   13.05 
                  Jun   12.35  141.00    5.50   49.50  119.30   28.00   11.55 
Russia            May    8.28   77.00    0.50   17.50   40.50   35.00   10.28 
                  Jun    8.28   77.00    0.50   17.50   40.50   36.00    9.28 
Ukraine           May    1.23   28.00    0.08    2.50    8.80   19.00    1.51 
                  Jun    1.23   26.50    0.08    2.50    8.80   17.50    1.51 
Major importers 6/ 
                  May   194.05  204.28  119.84   36.76  302.38   12.91  202.88 
                  Jun   195.35  206.28  120.49   36.76  302.70   12.91  206.51 
Bangladesh        May    1.76    1.25    6.60    0.30    7.50    0.00    2.11 
                  Jun    1.76    1.25    6.60    0.30    7.50    0.00    2.11 
Brazil            May    0.91    5.50    7.10    0.50   12.10    0.60    0.81 
                  Jun    0.91    5.50    7.10    0.50   12.10    0.60    0.81 
China             May   150.36  135.00    6.00   20.00  130.00    1.00  160.36 
                  Jun   150.86  136.00    6.00   20.00  130.00    1.00  161.86 
Japan             May    1.22    0.87    5.60    0.60    6.25    0.28    1.16 
                  Jun    1.22    0.87    5.60    0.60    6.25    0.28    1.16 
N Africa 7/       May   13.75   17.43   29.70    1.95   47.15    0.99   12.74 
                  Jun   13.95   17.43   29.70    1.95   47.15    0.99   12.94 
Nigeria           May    0.20    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.20 
                  Jun    0.20    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.20 
Sel. Mideast 8/   May   11.96   22.35   16.99    3.42   38.78    0.67   11.85 
                  Jun   12.36   22.35   18.14    3.42   39.10    0.67   13.07 
SE Asia 9/        May    5.38    0.00   26.35    7.04   24.89    1.07    5.77 
                  Jun    5.54    0.00   26.35    7.04   24.89    1.07    5.93 
Selected other 
India             May   24.00  103.00    0.03    6.00   99.00    1.00   27.03 
                  Jun   24.00  107.18    0.03    6.50   99.50    1.00   30.71 
Kazakhstan        May    1.14   13.50    0.10    1.50    6.30    7.10    1.34 
                  Jun    1.14   13.50    0.10    1.50    6.30    7.10    1.34 
============================================================================== 
1/ Aggregate of local marketing years.  2/ Total foreign and world use 
   adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports.  3/ 
   World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing 
   years  grain in transit  and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ 
   Argentina  Australia  Canada  European Union  Russia  and Ukraine. 5/ 
   Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh  Brazil  China  South Korea 
   Japan  Nigeria  Mexico  Turkey  Egypt  Algeria  Libya  Morocco  Tunisia 
   Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  Vietnam  Lebanon  Iraq  Iran 
   Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates  and 
   Oman.  7/ Algeria  Egypt  Libya  Morocco  and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon  Iraq 
   Iran  Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates 
   and Oman 9/ Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  and Vietnam. 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.11% 445.17 Delayed Quote.-15.59%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.18% 78.8963 Delayed Quote.16.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.19% 5.6632 Delayed Quote.23.30%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.86% 3.9306 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.74% 145.74 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.10% 69.29 Delayed Quote.15.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.07% 69.77072 Delayed Quote.10.58%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.03% 6.83187 Delayed Quote.14.22%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.35% 506.25 End-of-day quote.-9.40%
