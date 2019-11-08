USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Nov 8

World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ (Million metric tons) ============================================================================== beginning domestic ending stocks prod imports feed total 2/ export stocks ============================================================================== 2019/20 (Projected) World 3/ Oct 277.68 765.23 175.68 148.47 755.11 179.68 287.80 Nov 277.90 765.55 176.53 148.47 755.17 180.68 288.28 World Less China Oct 137.92 633.23 172.48 127.47 627.11 178.38 142.14 Nov 138.13 633.55 173.33 127.47 627.17 179.38 142.61 United States Oct 29.39 53.39 3.27 3.81 31.79 25.86 28.40 Nov 29.39 52.26 3.27 3.81 31.46 25.86 27.59 Total foreign Oct 248.30 711.84 172.41 144.66 723.32 153.82 259.40 Nov 248.51 713.29 173.27 144.66 723.71 154.82 260.68 Major exporters 4/ Oct 32.54 324.70 6.66 85.85 200.45 130.00 33.45 Nov 32.21 326.20 6.66 85.85 200.45 131.00 33.62 Argentina Oct 1.83 20.50 0.01 0.05 6.05 14.50 1.79 Nov 1.93 20.00 0.01 0.05 6.05 14.00 1.89 Australia Oct 4.97 18.00 0.15 5.00 8.50 9.50 5.12 Nov 4.96 17.20 0.15 5.00 8.50 9.00 4.81 Canada Oct 5.92 33.00 0.45 4.50 9.50 24.50 5.37 Nov 5.92 33.00 0.45 4.50 9.50 24.50 5.37 EU-27 5/ Oct 10.00 152.00 5.50 56.00 127.50 28.00 12.00 Nov 10.00 153.00 5.50 56.00 127.50 29.00 12.00 Russia Oct 8.25 72.50 0.48 17.00 39.50 34.00 7.72 Nov 7.82 74.00 0.48 17.00 39.50 34.50 8.29 Ukraine Oct 1.59 28.70 0.08 3.30 9.40 19.50 1.46 Nov 1.59 29.00 0.08 3.30 9.40 20.00 1.26 Major importers 6/ Oct 181.41 203.07 114.99 39.66 299.72 13.05 186.70 Nov 182.10 203.29 115.49 39.66 299.72 13.05 188.11 Bangladesh Oct 0.66 1.10 6.00 0.30 7.20 0.00 0.56 Nov 0.94 1.10 6.00 0.30 7.20 0.00 0.84 Brazil Oct 1.06 5.30 7.70 0.50 12.20 0.60 1.26 Nov 1.06 5.30 7.70 0.50 12.20 0.60 1.26 China Oct 139.77 132.00 3.20 21.00 128.00 1.30 145.67 Nov 139.77 132.00 3.20 21.00 128.00 1.30 145.67 Japan Oct 0.97 0.95 5.90 0.70 6.50 0.28 1.04 Nov 0.97 0.95 5.90 0.70 6.50 0.28 1.04 N Africa 7/ Oct 15.45 18.87 27.40 2.25 46.75 0.89 14.09 Nov 15.46 18.87 27.40 2.25 46.75 0.89 14.09 Nigeria Oct 0.20 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.20 Nov 0.20 0.06 5.10 0.05 4.76 0.40 0.20 Sel. Mideast 8/ Oct 11.36 22.46 17.29 3.92 39.04 0.72 11.35 Nov 11.77 22.68 17.09 3.92 39.04 0.72 11.78 SE Asia 9/ Oct 4.92 0.00 27.10 8.04 25.82 1.07 5.14 Nov 4.92 0.00 27.10 8.04 25.82 1.07 5.14 Selected other India Oct 17.11 102.19 0.02 6.00 98.00 0.50 20.82 Nov 16.99 102.19 0.02 6.00 98.00 0.50 20.70 Kazakhstan Oct 1.83 11.50 0.06 1.80 6.60 5.20 1.59 Nov 1.68 11.50 0.06 1.80 6.60 5.20 1.44 ============================================================================== 1/ Aggregate of local marketing years. 2/ Total foreign and world use adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports. 3/ World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing years grain in transit and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ Argentina Australia Canada European Union Russia and Ukraine. 5/ Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh Brazil China South Korea Japan Nigeria Mexico Turkey Egypt Algeria Libya Morocco Tunisia Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman. 7/ Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon Iraq Iran Israel Jordan Kuwait Saudi Arabia Yemen United Arab Emirates and Oman 9/ Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand and Vietnam. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com