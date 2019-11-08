Log in
512.5 USc   -0.82%
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Nov 8
DJ
12:24pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 8
DJ
USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Nov 8

11/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST
                                     World Wheat Supply and Use 1/ 
                                       (Million metric tons) 
============================================================================== 
                      beginning                   domestic              ending 
                       stocks   prod  imports   feed   total 2/ export  stocks 
============================================================================== 
                                    2019/20 (Projected) 
World 3/ 
                  Oct   277.68  765.23  175.68  148.47  755.11  179.68  287.80 
                  Nov   277.90  765.55  176.53  148.47  755.17  180.68  288.28 
World Less China 
                  Oct   137.92  633.23  172.48  127.47  627.11  178.38  142.14 
                  Nov   138.13  633.55  173.33  127.47  627.17  179.38  142.61 
United States 
                  Oct   29.39   53.39    3.27    3.81   31.79   25.86   28.40 
                  Nov   29.39   52.26    3.27    3.81   31.46   25.86   27.59 
Total foreign 
                  Oct   248.30  711.84  172.41  144.66  723.32  153.82  259.40 
                  Nov   248.51  713.29  173.27  144.66  723.71  154.82  260.68 
Major exporters 4/ 
                  Oct   32.54  324.70    6.66   85.85  200.45  130.00   33.45 
                  Nov   32.21  326.20    6.66   85.85  200.45  131.00   33.62 
Argentina         Oct    1.83   20.50    0.01    0.05    6.05   14.50    1.79 
                  Nov    1.93   20.00    0.01    0.05    6.05   14.00    1.89 
Australia         Oct    4.97   18.00    0.15    5.00    8.50    9.50    5.12 
                  Nov    4.96   17.20    0.15    5.00    8.50    9.00    4.81 
Canada            Oct    5.92   33.00    0.45    4.50    9.50   24.50    5.37 
                  Nov    5.92   33.00    0.45    4.50    9.50   24.50    5.37 
EU-27 5/          Oct   10.00  152.00    5.50   56.00  127.50   28.00   12.00 
                  Nov   10.00  153.00    5.50   56.00  127.50   29.00   12.00 
Russia            Oct    8.25   72.50    0.48   17.00   39.50   34.00    7.72 
                  Nov    7.82   74.00    0.48   17.00   39.50   34.50    8.29 
Ukraine           Oct    1.59   28.70    0.08    3.30    9.40   19.50    1.46 
                  Nov    1.59   29.00    0.08    3.30    9.40   20.00    1.26 
Major importers 6/ 
                  Oct   181.41  203.07  114.99   39.66  299.72   13.05  186.70 
                  Nov   182.10  203.29  115.49   39.66  299.72   13.05  188.11 
Bangladesh        Oct    0.66    1.10    6.00    0.30    7.20    0.00    0.56 
                  Nov    0.94    1.10    6.00    0.30    7.20    0.00    0.84 
Brazil            Oct    1.06    5.30    7.70    0.50   12.20    0.60    1.26 
                  Nov    1.06    5.30    7.70    0.50   12.20    0.60    1.26 
China             Oct   139.77  132.00    3.20   21.00  128.00    1.30  145.67 
                  Nov   139.77  132.00    3.20   21.00  128.00    1.30  145.67 
Japan             Oct    0.97    0.95    5.90    0.70    6.50    0.28    1.04 
                  Nov    0.97    0.95    5.90    0.70    6.50    0.28    1.04 
N Africa 7/       Oct   15.45   18.87   27.40    2.25   46.75    0.89   14.09 
                  Nov   15.46   18.87   27.40    2.25   46.75    0.89   14.09 
Nigeria           Oct    0.20    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.20 
                  Nov    0.20    0.06    5.10    0.05    4.76    0.40    0.20 
Sel. Mideast 8/   Oct   11.36   22.46   17.29    3.92   39.04    0.72   11.35 
                  Nov   11.77   22.68   17.09    3.92   39.04    0.72   11.78 
SE Asia 9/        Oct    4.92    0.00   27.10    8.04   25.82    1.07    5.14 
                  Nov    4.92    0.00   27.10    8.04   25.82    1.07    5.14 
Selected other 
India             Oct   17.11  102.19    0.02    6.00   98.00    0.50   20.82 
                  Nov   16.99  102.19    0.02    6.00   98.00    0.50   20.70 
Kazakhstan        Oct    1.83   11.50    0.06    1.80    6.60    5.20    1.59 
                  Nov    1.68   11.50    0.06    1.80    6.60    5.20    1.44 
============================================================================== 
1/ Aggregate of local marketing years.  2/ Total foreign and world use 
   adjusted to reflect the differences in world imports and exports.  3/ 
   World imports and exports may not balance due to differences in marketing 
   years  grain in transit  and reporting discrepancies in some countries. 4/ 
   Argentina  Australia  Canada  European Union  Russia  and Ukraine. 5/ 
   Trade excludes intra-trade. 6/ Bangladesh  Brazil  China  South Korea 
   Japan  Nigeria  Mexico  Turkey  Egypt  Algeria  Libya  Morocco  Tunisia 
   Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  Vietnam  Lebanon  Iraq  Iran 
   Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates  and 
   Oman.  7/ Algeria  Egypt  Libya  Morocco  and Tunisia. 8/Lebanon  Iraq 
   Iran  Israel  Jordan  Kuwait  Saudi Arabia  Yemen  United Arab Emirates 
   and Oman 9/ Indonesia  Malaysia  Philippines  Thailand  and Vietnam. 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.46% 65.524 Delayed Quote.53.02%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.07% 4.5745 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) -0.20% 3.8512 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.16% 59.5 Delayed Quote.58.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 63.828 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.29% 5.7676 Delayed Quote.9.10%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.82% 512.5 End-of-day quote.2.38%
