WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/29
547.5 USc   +3.60%
04:48pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:45pWheat, Corn Futures Gain After Export Sales
DJ
01:02pNorth American Rail Traffic Rose 5.5% in Week Ended Nov. 23
DJ
Wheat, Corn Futures Gain After Export Sales

11/29/2019 | 03:45pm EST

By Allison Prang

--Wheat for March delivery rose 2.9% to $5.41 3/4 a bushel amid low trading volume after the USDA reported its export sales numbers.

--Corn for March delivery rose 2.1% to $3.81 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.6% to $8.76 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Data: The USDA released solid export sales numbers for grains in the week that ended Nov. 21, with 612,700 metric tons for wheat and 806,800 metric tons for corn sold, near the high end of expectations. Soybeans came in at 1.66 million metric tons, above the high end of analyst estimates as reported by Dow Jones Newswires.

Magnified Effects: "Holiday-thinned volume has sparked a sharp short-covering rally in corn/wheat heading into a new month," AgResource said. In the short term, traders have shifted their focus away from the oversupplied world market to the historically high Midwest basis bids and tightening U.S. summer row crop stocks, the analysts said.

INSIGHT

Corn-ucopia: The initial delivery announcement for December contracts for both wheat and corn were zero, indicating there is good demand, said Bill Nelson, chief economist for Doane Advisory Services. Corn futures could get an additional boost from the weather; forecasts of rain and some snow in the Midwest for the next few days are likely to delay harvest work and transportation.

Bean Counting: Don't expect a lot of growth in the percentage of soybeans that have been harvested, given the lack of harvesting this week, Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital said in a note. Recent data shows 4.5 million acres of beans still need to be harvested, Mr. Sernatinger said. "Traders will be looking for percentages only up 1% or 2% on Monday from the 94% harvested we saw last Monday," he said. "Next week is promised to be drier, but we have heard that bedtime story before."

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.34% 371.25 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.34% 293.7 End-of-day quote.-3.76%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -0.91% 109 End-of-day quote.202.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.60% 547.5 End-of-day quote.5.37%
