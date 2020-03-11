Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/10
526.75 USc   +0.86%
03:52pWheat Dives as Coronavirus is Declared a Pandemic
DJ
03/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/10Corn Futures Lead Grains in Oil-Rout Rebound
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Wheat Dives as Coronavirus is Declared a Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:52pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.8% to $5.12 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday after coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO.

--Corn for May delivery fell 0.8% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.3% to $8.73 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus Crush: With the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, stocks plunged into bear market territory dragging commodities along with it. "Everybody wants to back away," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

Ethanol Evaporation: U.S. ethanol appears to have eaten into record-large stockpiles, with inventories down 630,000 barrels to 24.33 million barrels, according to data released by the EIA Wednesday. This brings ethanol inventories down to its lowest levels in a month. Production is also down, falling 35,000 barrels per day to 1.044 million barrels per day. Corn traders are watching ethanol closely to see if the industry will support consumption targets from the USDA -- and right now, it doesn't. "At least half of the industry is bleeding at this moment," said Mitch Miller, CEO of Carbon Green BioEnergy in Michigan.

INSIGHT

Soybean Spillover: Exporters purchased 194,000 metric tons of US soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations - with 126,000 tons being delivered in the 2019/20 marketing year and the remainder to be delivered in 2020/21, the USDA said Wednesday. This is the third consecutive day that the USDA has confirmed new soybeans purchases from an 'unknown destination' -- believed to be China. Even so, the outlook for soybeans remains weak. "The bottom line for the soybean market is that with poor U.S. soybean exports, another decent crop in the U.S. and a record high crop in South America, there is no shortage of soybeans in the world," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Farmers vs. Big Oil: Farmers could turn their back on President Trump if the White House moves ahead with an appeal of a court ruling challenging the EPA's legal authority to grant small refinery exemptions from compliance with renewable fuel standards. "If it comes down to farmers versus oil companies, farmers will remember that in November," said Dave Walton, a soybean farmer from Wilton, Iowa.

Grain Glut: Exports of U.S. grains are expected to be slightly down from the previous week's figures, according to estimates provided by traders to The Wall Street Journal. The only grain expected to have a good showing in Thursday's report from the USDA is corn, which traders say could be anywhere from 600,000 metric tons to 1.2 million tons. Wheat and soybeans are expected to stay weak as demand slumps due to the global spread of coronavirus.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA, in a joint effort with Statistics Canada, will release its annual grain and oilseed crushings data at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.54% 380 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.86% 526.75 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
03:52pWheat Dives as Coronavirus is Declared a Pandemic
DJ
03/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/10Corn Futures Lead Grains in Oil-Rout Rebound
DJ
03/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat-Mar 10
DJ
03/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat and Wheat By Class - Mar 10
DJ
03/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Mar 10
DJ
03/09GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/09Soybeans Sink With Oil Freefall
DJ
03/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/06Kraft, Mondelez to End Fight With Regulator Over Manipulation Claims
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group