Wheat Dives as Coronavirus is Declared a Pandemic

--Wheat for May delivery fell 1.8% to $5.12 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday after coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO.

--Corn for May delivery fell 0.8% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.3% to $8.73 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus Crush: With the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, stocks plunged into bear market territory dragging commodities along with it. "Everybody wants to back away," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

Ethanol Evaporation: U.S. ethanol appears to have eaten into record-large stockpiles, with inventories down 630,000 barrels to 24.33 million barrels, according to data released by the EIA Wednesday. This brings ethanol inventories down to its lowest levels in a month. Production is also down, falling 35,000 barrels per day to 1.044 million barrels per day. Corn traders are watching ethanol closely to see if the industry will support consumption targets from the USDA -- and right now, it doesn't. "At least half of the industry is bleeding at this moment," said Mitch Miller, CEO of Carbon Green BioEnergy in Michigan.

INSIGHT

Soybean Spillover: Exporters purchased 194,000 metric tons of US soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations - with 126,000 tons being delivered in the 2019/20 marketing year and the remainder to be delivered in 2020/21, the USDA said Wednesday. This is the third consecutive day that the USDA has confirmed new soybeans purchases from an 'unknown destination' -- believed to be China. Even so, the outlook for soybeans remains weak. "The bottom line for the soybean market is that with poor U.S. soybean exports, another decent crop in the U.S. and a record high crop in South America, there is no shortage of soybeans in the world," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Farmers vs. Big Oil: Farmers could turn their back on President Trump if the White House moves ahead with an appeal of a court ruling challenging the EPA's legal authority to grant small refinery exemptions from compliance with renewable fuel standards. "If it comes down to farmers versus oil companies, farmers will remember that in November," said Dave Walton, a soybean farmer from Wilton, Iowa.

Grain Glut: Exports of U.S. grains are expected to be slightly down from the previous week's figures, according to estimates provided by traders to The Wall Street Journal. The only grain expected to have a good showing in Thursday's report from the USDA is corn, which traders say could be anywhere from 600,000 metric tons to 1.2 million tons. Wheat and soybeans are expected to stay weak as demand slumps due to the global spread of coronavirus.

AHEAD:

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA, in a joint effort with Statistics Canada, will release its annual grain and oilseed crushings data at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

