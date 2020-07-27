Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 07/24
539.5 USc   +1.89%
03:34pWheat Futures Slide on Expectations of Higher Russian Output
DJ
03:33pSoybeans firm on more sales to China, gains limited on good U.S. weather
RE
02:05pWalmart, Kroger Bottle Their Own Milk and Shake -2-
DJ
News 
All news

Wheat Futures Slide on Expectations of Higher Russian Output

07/27/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery fell 2.2% to $5.27 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, in reaction to a Russian agency increasing its projections for the 2020 wheat crop.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.2% to $3.34 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $8.99 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Russian Connection: IKAR raised its Russian wheat production forecast to 78 million metric tons from 76.5 million tons previously. "The Russians expanded their estimate of harvested area for their crops, and the market didn't like it one bit," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. Russia is one of the main competitors to the U.S. on the export market, and a bigger Russian harvest is seen as bearish for U.S. wheat futures.

Weathered: Grains traders reoriented their focus onto ample 2020 U.S. grain supplies. "The overall weather outlook here in the United States appears favorable for crop development, particularly now that the weekend heat has subsided, and the trade is looking for steady to improved crop rating this afternoon," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Mr. Hueber also noted that crop ratings have improved overseas, with 57% of French wheat in good or excellent condition.

Train Keeps Moving: The streak of large purchases of U.S. soybean exports continued, with the USDA confirming that 250,371 metric tons of soybeans were sold to Mexico and 132,000 tons were sold to China, both for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year. The continued weakness of the U.S. dollar helped to make American soybeans more attractive for the world export market.

INSIGHT

Diminishing Return: Even if the market takes the effect of Chinese purchasing of U.S. grains as a bullish indicator, it's said to be a waning factor in the movement of CBOT futures. "The CBOT's market focus is shifting back to looming record large US corn/soybean yields and an abundance of world wheat in a time of rising Covid-19 infections with US farmers sitting on a large supply of old crop corn stocks," said AgResource.

Missing the Mark: Export inspections of U.S. corn and soybeans came in lower than trader expectations, according to Terry Reilly of Futures International. For corn, the 797,487 metric tons inspected for export are less than trader projections, and for soybeans the projection of 472,680 tons is only somewhat higher than expectations. However, most of the big export sales announced by the USDA in the past two weeks are for delivery in 2020/21--meaning that much of the sales won't be present on the weekly inspections reports. Even so, China and Mexico are the two largest destinations for U.S. beans shipped this week, according to the USDA.

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

-- Archer Daniels Midland will release its second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

(Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.)

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 0.08% 42.11 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.53% 326.25 End-of-day quote.-15.86%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 291.1 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.17% 29.74 End-of-day quote.-13.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.15% 71.545 Delayed Quote.15.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.89% 539.5 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
