Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/09
474.5 USc   +3.10%
04:41pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 9
DJ
04:22pWheat Gains on Reports of Low Deliveries
DJ
04:22pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 9
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Wheat Gains on Reports of Low Deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 2.3% to $4.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders reporting that a low amount of wheat delivered into the CBOT raised eyebrows.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $3.54 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery were unchanged at $8.57 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tough Breaks: Only seven contracts of wheat - the equivalent of 35,000 bushels -- were delivered into the CBOT on Monday, causing some traders to wonder what this means for U.S. wheat. Some speculate that farmers may be retaining their grain because they think higher prices may be ahead due to the poor harvest weather.

Here Comes WASDE: Traders are preparing for bearish forecasts for grains in Thursday's report, after multiple third-party crop surveys provided yield and production estimates similar to those produced by the USDA. While the USDA's latest forecast puts corn yields below the previous year's, traders had expected much lower numbers based on the poor planting weather. "Much of what we will see to start this week's trade will be positioning ahead of Thursday's updated supply and demand numbers," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHT

New Aid: Farmers hurt by natural disasters in 2018 or 2019 will receive more than $3 billion in government aid. The new Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus will build the original WHIP authorized in 2017, the USDA said. WHIP+ will cover losses due to floods, tornadoes and hurricanes, including Hurricane Dorian. However, there is a caveat. "The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75% to 95%, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop, the USDA said.

Soybeans in Demand: China buyers continue to seek out U.S. soybeans, the USDA said in its latest grains export inspections. Of the 906,029 metric tons of U.S. soybeans inspected by the USDA, more than 400,000 tons were inspected heading for China. Figures for wheat and corn were no near as large, with wheat inspections totaling 402,486 tons altogether and corn inspections totaling 590,013 tons.

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon ET Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.46% 1.31 End-of-day quote.4.67%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 340.75 End-of-day quote.-7.60%
HARVEST -7.98% 86.5 Real-time Quote.9.94%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.10% 474.5 End-of-day quote.-7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
04:41pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 9
DJ
04:22pWheat Gains on Reports of Low Deliveries
DJ
04:22pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 9
DJ
09/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/06Corn Slumps on Pre-WASDE Pessimism
DJ
09/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/05Soybeans Sink as Traders Grow Weary of Trade Fight
DJ
09/05World food prices dip in Aug for third month running - U.N. FAO
RE
09/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/04Wheat Perks Up On Weaker U.S. Dollar
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group