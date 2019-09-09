Wheat Gains on Reports of Low Deliveries

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 2.3% to $4.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders reporting that a low amount of wheat delivered into the CBOT raised eyebrows.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $3.54 1/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery were unchanged at $8.57 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tough Breaks: Only seven contracts of wheat - the equivalent of 35,000 bushels -- were delivered into the CBOT on Monday, causing some traders to wonder what this means for U.S. wheat. Some speculate that farmers may be retaining their grain because they think higher prices may be ahead due to the poor harvest weather.

Here Comes WASDE: Traders are preparing for bearish forecasts for grains in Thursday's report, after multiple third-party crop surveys provided yield and production estimates similar to those produced by the USDA. While the USDA's latest forecast puts corn yields below the previous year's, traders had expected much lower numbers based on the poor planting weather. "Much of what we will see to start this week's trade will be positioning ahead of Thursday's updated supply and demand numbers," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHT

New Aid: Farmers hurt by natural disasters in 2018 or 2019 will receive more than $3 billion in government aid. The new Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus will build the original WHIP authorized in 2017, the USDA said. WHIP+ will cover losses due to floods, tornadoes and hurricanes, including Hurricane Dorian. However, there is a caveat. "The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75% to 95%, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop, the USDA said.

Soybeans in Demand: China buyers continue to seek out U.S. soybeans, the USDA said in its latest grains export inspections. Of the 906,029 metric tons of U.S. soybeans inspected by the USDA, more than 400,000 tons were inspected heading for China. Figures for wheat and corn were no near as large, with wheat inspections totaling 402,486 tons altogether and corn inspections totaling 590,013 tons.

AHEAD

--The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon ET Thursday.

