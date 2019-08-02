Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/01
475.75 USc   -2.36%
03:14pWheat Leads Bounce in Grains Futures
DJ
12:37pU.S. cows and pigs gorge on bakery rolls, pet food as corn prices surge
RE
02:55aSouth Korea's NOFI tenders for up to 69,000 tonnes of corn
RE
Wheat Leads Bounce in Grains Futures

08/02/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

-- Wheat for September delivery rose 3.2% to $ 4.90 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as markets found their footing after President Trump's tweet Thursday derailed future prices.

-- Corn for December delivery rose 1.7% to $4.09 3/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $8.68 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Weakening Dollar: Wheat futures responded to the slight weakness of the U.S. dollar over the past two days. The strength of the dollar has been an obstacle in U.S. wheat being able to compete for business overseas against other players like Russia. Given recent weakness in U.S. grain export sales, some relief from the strong dollar is beneficial for all grains.

Tariff Bounce: President Trump's surprise tweet threatening a new 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods appears to have caused grains to be oversold Thursday.

"I think prices just became too cheap as it was sheer panic yesterday when President Trump announced more tariffs on China," said Michael Seery of Seery Futures.

INSIGHT

Soybeans Sag: Soybean export sales were disappointing this week, traders say. However, weak soybean demand from China is hurting sales in other countries, including notable soybean-producing competitor Brazil.

"It would be easy to assume that Brazil is just basking in our trade tariff misfortunes but the bean export numbers for last month would suggest otherwise," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "During July beans exports fell 23% to 7.82 MMT, reflecting the overall slowdown in Chinese demand due to African swine fever."

Crop Condition: Traders are mixed in their predictions as to whether the USDA crop conditions report next week will show better or worse conditions.

"Temperatures have moderated across much of the U.S., but precipitation has been limited," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The question is if this is hurting crop development at this stage given the level of soil moisture we have had all season."

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.87% 392.75 End-of-day quote.11.20%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.53% 4.3113 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.68% 293.2 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.25% 27.68 End-of-day quote.3.19%
SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.97% 847 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
SOYBEANS FUTURES (ZS) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 847 End-of-day quote.0.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.36% 65.1701 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.36% 475.75 End-of-day quote.-1.19%
