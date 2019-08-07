Wheat Leads Rally After Grains Spend Most of Day Lower

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.9% to $ 4.88 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, recovering late in the session as indications of drier weather forecasts spurred buying action.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $4.14 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% at $8.66 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sympathy for Corn: Wheat was the leader in gains and losses on the CBOT for the entire session - dropping as much as 8.5 cents per pound on news of a growing French wheat crop before rising in reaction to indications that U.S. weather will stay dry. Dry weather also informed corn's movement, leading to the sentiment that wheat was following corn.

Keeping Tentative: Volatility on the CBOT was kept to a minimum Wednesday, as the initial shock of China's claim it will no longer purchase U.S. grains was digested. Traders now say that all attention has been diverted to Monday's WASDE report, and trading won't commence in earnest until after the report is released. "It seems like right now we're in a holding pattern," said Jason Britt of Central State Commodities.

INSIGHT

What Soybean Demand?: China's decision to no longer purchase U.S. agricultural exports dealt a huge blow to U.S. soybeans - and now demand forecasts provided by the USDA for its WASDEs no longer appear valid. In last month's report, the USDA projected that 1.875 million bushels of soybeans would be exported outside of the U.S. for the 2019/20 season -- but if China opts to fill its need for soybeans with South American exports, then that figure will likely move much lower in Monday's August report, says AgResource.

Ethanol Stats: Inventories of ethanol have shrunk to 23.117 million barrels, down 1.351 million barrels from last week. It's the lowest that inventories have been in the past four weeks, and reduces inventory to only being 0.8% higher than it was last year, according to data from the EIA. Production, meanwhile, increased slightly to 1.04 million barrels per day, but was still nearly 6% slower than it was at this time last year.

A New Record: The contiguous U.S. has again set the record for the wettest 12 months on record, with the 12 months between August 2018 and July 2019 setting it with a record of average precipitation at 37.73 inches, said the NOAA. It is the fourth month in a row that a new record has been set for wettest 12 months. However, the NOAA says, average precipitation in July was 2.69 inches, which is .09 inches less than the seasonal average. Farmers difficulties with their crops has continued throughout the summer, adding pain to a tough planting season.

AHEAD:

The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The CFTC will releases its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.