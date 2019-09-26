Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/25
477.25 USc   -0.93%
Wheat Rises as Cold Descends on Northern Plains

09/26/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery rose 1.5% to $4.84 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as weather forecasts call for cold temperatures to hit the plains over the weekend.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.1% to $8.88 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.5% to $3.72 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cold Front: The cold is expected to hit U.S. wheat supply - as winter wheat is less than 25% done with planting, according to the USDA's Monday crop progress report. "Focus on cold weather for the northern Plains and snow in parts of Canada this weekend is underpinning wheat," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

No Spark: Confirmation that China has purchased another 257,000 metric tons of soybeans - making it over 800,000 tons sold to China this week alone, according to USDA data - did little to spark movement in soybean futures. President Trump said Wednesday at the UN that China had agreed to make more soybean and pork purchases ahead of a meeting between the two nations in October, but the USDA's weekly export report didn't show any surprise purchases by private Chinese buyers for either good.

Soft Volumes: The export report showed that U.S. corn and wheat exports fell short of expectations, with corn futures being impacted by missing the low end of analyst estimates. Corn sales totaled 494,000 metric tons while wheat sales totaled 283,200 tons, the USDA said in its weekly report on Thursday. Meanwhile, soybeans totaled 1.038 million tons, within the range expected by traders.

INSIGHT

Jubilation: U.S. farmer groups celebrated the new agreement reducing or removing tariffs on roughly $7.2 billion of U.S. agricultural products sold into Japan announced by President Trump on Wednesday. "We've been asking for a win, and this is the kind of positive news we've been looking for and needed to have," said Richard Guebert Jr., president of the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Profit Knockdown: The U.S.-China trade war continued to exert a toll on Cargill's core grain trading and processing operations, as the agricultural giant reported a 10% decline in net earnings for its fiscal first quarter. Low prices in agricultural markets ate into profits from Cargill's risk management operations, and slower sales of starches and sweeteners in Western countries offset strong sales of beef, eggs and poultry, Cargill said.

AHEAD:

--The USDA releases its quarterly Hogs and Pigs report at 3:00 p.m. EDT Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

--The USDA's annual grain stocks report will be released at noon EDT on Monday.

Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -10.63% 374.25 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.93% 477.25 End-of-day quote.-4.27%
