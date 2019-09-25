Wheat Slips as Buyers Look Overseas

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $4.77 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as foreign competition continues to attract the big buyers.

--Soybeans for November delivery lost 0.6% to settle at $8.89 1/4 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery eased 0.1% lower to $3.74 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Outmatched: U.S. wheat is still not in demand among foreign buyers, with Egypt opting to purchase French and Russian wheat for a tender dated for late October to early November. Additionally, Argentina and other wheat producers are reporting bigger-than-expected crops this year. "Such crops would be sizeable and create considerable new export competition with the U.S.," AgResource said.

Beans Bagged: Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans came in below the 600,000-plus metric tons traders were expecting based on media reports. The Chinese bought 581,000 tons for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA confirmed Wednesday. Comments from President Trump about lingering tension between the U.S. and China also weighed on soybean futures.

INSIGHT

Remember September: It's been almost a year since the USMCA was signed, and President Trump doesn't think there will be any action in Congress as the House launches its impeachment inquiry. "I don't know that they're ever going to get to a vote, " Mr. Trump told reporters in New York. "I don't think they can do any deals." The president's top economic adviser had previously said the administration hoped the deal, which is expected to boost demand for U.S. agricultural products, would be ratified in September.

Big in Japan: President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed an enhanced trade deal that is expected to see Japanese tariffs on $7.2 billion of U.S. agricultural goods either eliminated or reduced. The deal is expected to open the door most widely for U.S. livestock, but wheat, ethanol and corn products will also enjoy a reduction in tariffs.

Not Easy Being Green: Ethanol production in the U.S. is at its slowest rate since April 2016, a measly 943,000 barrels a day. This is bad news for corn growers hoping to sell their crops to biofuel producers. Ethanol inventories continue to wobble, falling 738,000 barrels last week after rising in the previous week, making demand hard to predict.

AHEAD

--Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) releases its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens Thursday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com