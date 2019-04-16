Bearish Mood Grips Ag Futures

By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat contracts for May delivery were down 3.2% at $4.45 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with wheat again appearing uncompetitive versus foreign competition.

--May soybean contracts fell 1.2% at $8.88 a bushel.

--Corn contracts for May delivery fell 1% at $3.59 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wheat Leads Downside: Wheat futures lead the pack downwards today, with traders reacting to U.S. wheat's inability to measure up price-wise to competition from Russia and elsewhere. The lack of competitiveness was evident when looking at U.S. export inspections data on Monday, with wheat inspections on the low-end of analyst expectations.

Funds Sell: Pushing today's bearish momentum was increased selling of agriculture futures by investment funds, who are increasingly wary of parking money in a volatile market. "CBOT brokers estimate that funds have sold 6,800 contracts of corn, 5,500 contracts of wheat, and 5,200 contracts of soybeans," said AgResource, adding that funds appeared to be "piling into a larger net short corn, wheat and soybean position."

Bad Day for Ags: Traders seemed to throw up their hands amid a seeming lack of impact of last week's blizzard to 2019/20 crop planting, as well as indications that the ever-elusive U.S.-China trade deal may now not arrive at a resolution until June. "It feels like everyone is giving up on everything," says Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities. According to McGathey, trader patience for the back-and-forth of negotiations has worn paper-thin. "All the positive talk coming out of the White House... it doesn't matter what (they) say, we don't believe it until the ink is dry."

INSIGHT

Better Weather in Midwest: Drier and warmer weather is finally arriving in the Midwest, a good sign for farmers wanting to get crops in the ground for the 2019/20 growing season following the blizzard that hit the region last week. "Temperatures will warm this week across the US and the 6--10 (day forecast) shows above average temperatures for the central Great Plains," says Terry Reilly of Futures International. However, this is a bad sign for traders, who are hoping to see prices rise by adverse weather limiting the amount of planting done this spring.

Startup Licenses New Gene Tech: Agriculture startup Inari inked a deal for a new approach to gene editing in crops, which according to the company will help it develop plants that produce bigger yields. The gene editing technology, called "promoter fine tuning," lets scientists control plants' expression of specific genes, and was developed at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory under Dr. Zachary Lippman, an adviser to the company. Unlike some other gene-editing licenses, the use of this one is exclusive to Inari. The company is among a number of startups looking to harness cheap and precise gene editing technologies to challenge biotech crop giants like Bayer, Syngenta and DowDuPont's Corteva unit.

Dollar Strength Hurting U.S. Ags: The U.S. Dollar Index for June on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is up 2.5% since hitting its lowest point in early January, closing today at $96.665. According to traders, the highest U.S. dollar cost is keep grains prices depressed. "One of the things that traders are overlooking here lately, too, is the US dollar, which has been strengthening," said Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital "Wheat ain't rallyin' until either we get a weather problem or the dollar gets weaker."

AHEAD:

-The EIA releases its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

-The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.