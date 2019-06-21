Corn Falls Ahead of Contract Expiration

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for July delivery fell 1.7% to $4.42 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as traders locked in profits ahead of the expiration of July contracts.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.4% to $9.02 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery fell 0.2% to $5.30 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Profit Taking: Traders are expected to buy more long positions on new grains contracts next week. Demand concerns remain a factor in traders' decisions on grains futures, and a lackluster USDA export sales report Thursday suggests that demand is being impacted by the ongoing trade disputes being waged globally.

Dryout: The weather in the Corn Belt is expected to dry up next week, which could mean that soybean planting may get completed on time - albeit barely. This is good for farmers, but bad for traders betting on futures prices rising this year. "Bullish traders fret that if the weather does improve that crop condition ratings could rise during July, " says AgResource.

INSIGHT

Demand: It remains to be seen if interruptions in demand due to global trade disputes will create a lasting impediment on grain futures. "The U.S. export market has already begun to suffer, wheat is becoming more competitive in feed rations and some are wondering if the decline in ethanol production last week is the beginning of some contraction in that industry as well," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Important Report: Next week, grains traders will get their first look on the crop acreage report, which should provide more clarity as to how many less acres of corn and soybeans are expected to be planted this year. Should these figures exceed trader estimates, then prices should react with quick upticks.

AHEAD

-The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

-The USDA will issue its annual crop acreage report at noon EDT on Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com