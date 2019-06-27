Corn Leds Push Down Ahead of USDA Reports

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery fell 0.8% to $4.51 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as traders look ahead to the two reports the USDA will release tomorrow.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.7% to $8.87 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.1% to $5.46 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Moment of Truth: Many traders were hesitant to make any drastic moves ahead of the USDA reports on grain supply and annual crop acreage tomorrow. Many anticipate prices could see some big swings after their release. "We have the biggest report of the year coming out tomorrow, with the potential to be market moving," said Jason Britt of Central State Commodities. "We should be seeing a lot of fireworks tomorrow."

Summertime Blues: Dry weather in the Midwest is another factor that kept futures trading restrained. Weather forecasts for Midwestern farm lands call for above-average temperatures over the course of the next 6-10 days, with scattered thunderstorms. Traders are watching closely to see if the weather will turn investor sentiment back to negative.

INSIGHT

G20 Watch: President Trump is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit in Osaka - with observers waiting for the outcome of his meeting with Chinese President Xi. Demands from China have included the removal of the U.S. ban on Huawei Technologies.

Mixed Exports: Export sales of wheat came in on the high side of trader expectations this week, totaling 612,000 metric tons. The primary destinations for these sales were the Philippines, Guatemala, and Japan. Meanwhile, export sales of corn totaled 405,000 tons for both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 marketing years, within the range expected by traders, and soybean sales totaled 487,800 tons - also within traders' range. However, some traders saw the soybeans results as a negative. "Export sales were poor for soybeans, poor for meal and ok for soybean oil," Terry Reilly of Futures International said.

Wheat Toast: The heatwave over Europe into Russia is expected to end by this weekend, with rains expected to cool down the area. Even if the high temperatures didn't totally decimate the areas' wheat crop, it will affect wheat producers' bottom line. "The 3-4 days of extreme heat likely took off the top end of the wheat crop, but big yields are still expected," says AgResource. The heatwave was expected to put temperatures at 95-100 degrees Fahrenheit for the majority of this week.

AHEAD

--The USDA will issue its monthly grain stocks report at noon EDT on Friday.

--The USDA will issue its annual crop acreage report at noon EDT on Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders data at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.