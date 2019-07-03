Corn Rallies on Report of New China Buying

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for December delivery rose 3.4%, to $4.40 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, partially in reaction to a Bloomberg report that said China would begin buying shipments of U.S. corn a gesture of goodwill.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 2%, to $5.13 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1%, to $9.08 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Don't Call It a Comeback: Corn had the biggest gains after Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Chinese government is again considering purchasing U.S. agricultural products, including soybeans and livestock. However, other factors were at play for corn, including growing disbelief in Friday's USDA data among traders, which had shown higher corn planted acres versus last year.

Volumes Light: Trading on the CBOT was as quiet as expected today, with volumes being traded on the CME being light. The CME closed trading of grain and oilseeds early today at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The lackadaisical liquidity for the day continued a week-long trend. "It is a holiday week and it feels that way," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading said.

INSIGHT

Raise Your Voice: The American Farm Bureau Federation released a collection of feedback from state farm bureaus, suggesting that the corn acres reported by the USDA on Friday were far overstated--and soybeans well understated. This continues the controversy that roiled grain markets Friday following the release of the USDA's annual crop acreage report. "Some of our economists don't believe it is super far off, but if we ask our farmers they claim much less has been planted," the Ohio Farm Bureau said.

Ethanol Inventories Soar: Ethanol inventory figures hit their highest level since January 2017, according to EIA data. Ethanol inventories totaled 22.844 million barrels this week. Meanwhile, production of ethanol also increased, rising by 9,000 barrels to 1.081 million barrels per day. Today's statistics could be evidence that new rules allowing for year-long sales of ethanol-infused gasoline by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are sparking higher ethanol consumption--good news for corn producers selling to ethanol-producing facilities.

AHEAD

--The CME will close for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

--The USDA will release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday due to the Independence Day holiday.

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

