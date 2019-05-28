Corn, Soybeans Higher After Wet Holiday Weekend

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for July delivery rose 4% to $4.20 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with investment funds believed to be covering short positions amid storms across the Midwest over the weekend.

--Soybeans for July delivery rose 3.2% to $8.56 a bushel.

--July wheat contracts rose 3.1% to $5.04 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Corn Soars: Up for 10 of the last 11 sessions, corn futures have gained nearly 20% over that period as wet weather delays planting of the crop. Rainfall is expected to continue this week as the final dates for corn planting draw near. According to the USDA, Friday is the final corn planting date for Iowa and parts of six other states, while June 5 is the final date for four states.

Funds Go Long: In response to tough weather expected to keep planting progress slow, investment funds appear to be covering their short positions and buying new long positions. "CBOT floor brokers estimate that funds have bought 3,000 contracts of (Chicago) wheat, 11,000 contracts of corn and 9,000 contracts of soybeans," AgResource said.

INSIGHT

Crop Progress: The USDA's weekly crop progress report, delayed by a day by the Memorial Day holiday, is expected to show states like Illinois and Indiana remain well behind their normal planting pace for corn and soybeans. However, the USDA's confirmation of market facilitation payments last week may push farmers to plant even if the weather continues to be excessively wet.

Inspections Bullish: Corn export inspections totaled 1.098 million metric tons, exceeding analysts' forecasts. Data for soybeans show that 272,886 tons were inspected for shipment to China, a promising figure for a market anxious over the interest level of its biggest buyer following a breakdown of U.S.-China trade talks earlier this month.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly export sales report for grains and livestock at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

--The International Grains Council releases its monthly report at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders data report at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com