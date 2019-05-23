Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 05/22
472.25 USc   -1.36%
03:50pCorn, Soybeans Sink in Reaction to U.S. Farm Aid Plan
DJ
05/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/22ALDI, In Cooperation With ADM Milling, Recalls Some Flour Due to E.coli Concerns
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Corn, Soybeans Sink in Reaction to U.S. Farm Aid Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for July delivery fell 1.2% to $3.89 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, ending the contract's eight-session rally as traders were mildly disappointed with the terms of the newest U.S. farm aid package.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.8% to $8.21 1/2 a bushel.

--July wheat eased 0.5% lower to $4.70 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Farm Plan Underwhelms: The Trump administration rolled out a $16 billion aid package to offset the impact of the China trade conflict. Futures initially maintained their gains before sinking on questions about the plan's specifics, including how farmers would qualify for payments, how much planting would qualify, and if farmers enrolled in the prevented planting program qualify. "In the end, the 'devil is in the details,'" AgResource said.

Soggy Belt: Traders remain watchful of planting progress in the Midwest. "More rains are moving through the Corn Belt, further delaying the spring planting season," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHT

Export Sales Adequate: Grain export sales reported by the USDA fit within ranges forecast by traders. Sales of wheat totaled 393,300 metric tons for both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 marketing years, corn totaled 626,000 tons, and soybean sales totaled 540,900 tons. Slightly alarming were sales of new crop soybeans, which totaled a paltry 5,100 tons. "Soybean export sales were OK for old-crop, new-crop was dismal," Terry Reilly of Futures International said.

Glencore Ag Boss Out: Chris Mahoney will retire as the CEO of Glencore Agriculture, the Swiss mining conglomerate's grain-trading division, amid a turbulent patch for global agricultural markets and following unsuccessful deal talks in recent years. At the end of September, Mr. Mahoney will be succeeded by David Mattiske, current head of Glencore Ag's European and Asian operations, the company said.

What's Next: The Trump administration isn't ruling out more farm aid in the future beyond the package unveiled Thursday. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said whether the U.S. government would consider another round of farm aid "is really in China's court to determine." Last year, Mr. Perdue said the $12 billion farm aid package was a one-time offer. This time, he said that "while farmers would rather have trade than aid, if they don't have trade they need aid."

AHEAD

-The USDA releases its Cattle on Feed data at noon EDT Friday.

-The CME is closed for Memorial Day on Monday.

--Jacob Bunge and Jesse Newman contributed to this article.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 394.5 End-of-day quote.5.20%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.36% 472.25 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
03:50pCorn, Soybeans Sink in Reaction to U.S. Farm Aid Plan
DJ
05/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/22ALDI, In Cooperation With ADM Milling, Recalls Some Flour Due to E.coli Conce..
DJ
05/22Wheat Bogged Down as Corn Enthusiasm Subsides
DJ
05/22North American Rail Traffic Fell 1.2% in Week Ended May 18
DJ
05/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/21Corn Elevated by Slow Crop Progress
DJ
05/21SUBSCRIBERS : Corn, Soybeans, Nasdaq Technical Analysis Not Available
DJ
05/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/20Wheat, Corn Futures Rise on Weather Concerns
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About