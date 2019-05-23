Corn, Soybeans Sink in Reaction to U.S. Farm Aid Plan

By Kirk Maltais

--Corn for July delivery fell 1.2% to $3.89 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, ending the contract's eight-session rally as traders were mildly disappointed with the terms of the newest U.S. farm aid package.

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.8% to $8.21 1/2 a bushel.

--July wheat eased 0.5% lower to $4.70 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Farm Plan Underwhelms: The Trump administration rolled out a $16 billion aid package to offset the impact of the China trade conflict. Futures initially maintained their gains before sinking on questions about the plan's specifics, including how farmers would qualify for payments, how much planting would qualify, and if farmers enrolled in the prevented planting program qualify. "In the end, the 'devil is in the details,'" AgResource said.

Soggy Belt: Traders remain watchful of planting progress in the Midwest. "More rains are moving through the Corn Belt, further delaying the spring planting season," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

INSIGHT

Export Sales Adequate: Grain export sales reported by the USDA fit within ranges forecast by traders. Sales of wheat totaled 393,300 metric tons for both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 marketing years, corn totaled 626,000 tons, and soybean sales totaled 540,900 tons. Slightly alarming were sales of new crop soybeans, which totaled a paltry 5,100 tons. "Soybean export sales were OK for old-crop, new-crop was dismal," Terry Reilly of Futures International said.

Glencore Ag Boss Out: Chris Mahoney will retire as the CEO of Glencore Agriculture, the Swiss mining conglomerate's grain-trading division, amid a turbulent patch for global agricultural markets and following unsuccessful deal talks in recent years. At the end of September, Mr. Mahoney will be succeeded by David Mattiske, current head of Glencore Ag's European and Asian operations, the company said.

What's Next: The Trump administration isn't ruling out more farm aid in the future beyond the package unveiled Thursday. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said whether the U.S. government would consider another round of farm aid "is really in China's court to determine." Last year, Mr. Perdue said the $12 billion farm aid package was a one-time offer. This time, he said that "while farmers would rather have trade than aid, if they don't have trade they need aid."

AHEAD

-The USDA releases its Cattle on Feed data at noon EDT Friday.

-The CME is closed for Memorial Day on Monday.

