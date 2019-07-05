Corn and Wheat Rise While Soybeans Slide

By Francesca Fontana

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.2%, to $4.42 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday after the USDA reported weekly export sales on the lower side of expectations.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.2%, to $5.15 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.6%, to $8.94 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly Export Sales: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales for corn and wheat that were on the lower end of analysts expectations. "When removing China, soybean export sales were poor, in our opinion," added Terry Reilly of Futures International. Weekly export sales for soybeans were 867,600 metric tons, while corn export sales were 175,600 metric tons and wheat export sales were 276,500 metric tons.

Nonfarm Payrolls: The dollar rose after higher-than-expected rise in June nonfarm payrolls, with euro falling to $1.1233, a two-week low, according to FactSet. The U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June compared with 72,000 added in May, beating the 165,000 expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

INSIGHT

Soybean Supply: Rich Nelson of Allendale brokerage said that while traders expect to see a decline in soybean acreage and yield in next week's supply and demand report, sentiment surrounding the outsized supply of the oilseed is still bearish. "The general concern is that even with lower supply, (traders) can't make a bullish argument on the balance sheet," Mr. Nelson said, even as traders become less concerned about China canceling shipments of soybeans.

Improving Weather: Commodity Weather Group says the next 11 to 15 days of warmer weather with some showers would aid corn and soybean growth. Meanwhile, dryness continues to stress Spanish crops like corn and is likely to expand into France over the next two weeks, CWG says.

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its weekly grain export inspections data at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

--The USDA provides its weekly update on U.S. crop progress at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com