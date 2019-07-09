Corn and Wheat Stay Weak Ahead of WASDE Supply Report

By Kirk Maltais

-- Wheat for September delivery fell 1.6% to $5.02 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday as traders anticipate Thursday's WASDE report will show high supplies of wheat and corn in the U.S., ill-timed amid already low prices.

-- Corn for December delivery fell 1.5% to $4.37 1/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.7% to $9.04 1/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Still Uncompetitive: The price is still too high for U.S. wheat, as major buyer Egypt purchased 240,000 metric tons of Romanian and Ukrainian wheat in a tender on Tuesday. This is why traders are selling off futures of U.S. wheat for the second day in a row, with the expectation that once U.S. wheat hits a low enough level, foreign interest will pick up.

WASDE Worries: Supply figures in this week's WASDE are expected to show high supplies of wheat as well as higher-than-anticipated corn supplies for the 2019-20 crop year, traders said. To prepare, many traders are discussing aloud positioning themselves short on grains before the report is released Thursday at noon EDT.

INSIGHT

Long Time Coming: Managed money positions in corn and wheat futures stayed long, according to the CFTC's commitment of traders data released Monday. Traders maintained a net long position on corn with 169,425 contracts, while wheat kept a net long of 13,262 contracts.

Meanwhile, soybeans traders maintained a net short basis of 40,587 contracts.

Funds often flip their positions to net short in the summer, but may wait this year depending on the extent of the damage to crops done by wet weather this spring, said AgResource.

Cows Feeling Bullish: The drop in corn futures on the CBOT Tuesday was bullish for live cattle futures, with the August cattle contract finishing 1.9% higher at $1.08125 per pound. Traders say that cattle futures were given strength off of the drop in corn, as corn is a key ingredient in feedstock. For ranchers, a slide in corn prices helps increase the profitability of selling feeder cattle.

AHEAD

-- The EIA is scheduled to release its weekly update on ethanol production and inventories at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its latest weekly export sales numbers at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate report at noon EDT Thursday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com