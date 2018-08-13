GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

US Crop Conditions Decline, But Large Yields Expected -- Market Talk

16:43 ET - The condition of US corn and soybean crops declined slightly last week. The USDA says that 70% of the corn crop was in good-or-excellent condition as of Sunday, down one percentage point from a week earlier. The share of soybeans in good-or-excellent state was 66%, also down a percentage point. Many traders monitor crop conditions for a sense of what size crop to expect, though analysts say there is limited correlation between the two. In a separate report on Friday the USDA forecasted a record corn yield and boosted its soybean yield view. Analysts say the agency is likely to continue increasing soybean yield forecasts in the months to come. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

Soybeans Recover After Tumbling to Multiweek Low

Soybean futures rose on Monday, clawing back some of the losses from when a government report last week forecast record supplies. Contracts for August delivery rose 0.9% to $8.53 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, with the more-active September contract also 0.8% higher. Prices were still near three-week lows after falling nearly 5% on Friday.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mexico Buys US Corn, Soybeans -- Market Talk

11:00 ET - The USDA says that exporters sold over 213,000 metric tons of corn and 142,500 tons of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Mexico is the largest buyer of corn, and a major US soybean importer. Traders have fretted over whether trade disputes with Mexico will jeopardize that business. The country has already introduced tariffs on certain US agricultural imports, notably pork and cheese. Many have speculated that corn could be next. Signs that demand is picking up will relieve some of those concerns, however. Corn futures are lower, while soybeans turn higher after a rout on Friday. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

Bayer Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling

Shares in Bayer AG fell sharply on Monday after Monsanto Co. -- which the German chemical company recently acquired -- was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer. The ruling by a California state jury on Friday found that Monsanto's Roundup and Ranger Pro products presented a "substantial danger" to consumers, and that the St. Louis-based company knew -- or should have known -- the potential risks they posed.

Cat's Post-Tariff Sales Momentum Continues -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Caterpillar's retail sales momentum continues in July, notable as the machinery giant implemented price increases at the start of the month to counter the impact of tariffs. North American dealers report a 27% rise in machine sales in the three months to end-July, up from 22% in the prior month, buoyed by the construction market as the rate of expansion in the resources sector was flat, though sales still up 34%. One cautionary note is the relative slowdown in growth of sales to oil and gas customers. Shares narrowly higher in pre-open trade. (doug.cameron@wsj.com; @dougcameron)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Start Week Higher

Hog futures rose on Monday, at one point bouncing around 5%. August lean hog contracts rose 1.3% to 55.525 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, with the more-active October futures climbing 0.9%. Closing prices were well off the day's highs.