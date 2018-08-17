GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Attempt Rally on US-China Progress -- Market Talk

16:33 ET - Soybean futures leap on news of a potential end to the U.S.-China trade dispute, but it was too late to lift them above water. CBOT September contracts ended 0.5% lower at $8.81 1/2 a bushel. They rallied in the final minutes of the session after WSJ reported that Chinese and U.S. negotiators were working on a plan to end their trade dispute later this year. But that wasn't enough to overcome earlier losses. September corn similarly rallied from lows, though ended down 0.3% at $3.64 1/4 a bushel. Wheat meanwhile, climbed through the session on speculation that Russia's drought could prompt officials to curb grain exports. CBOT September contracts rose 3.4% to $5.60 1/2. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Panera Founder Backs Mediterranean-Style Chain Cava in Zoe's Kitchen Deal

An investment vehicle backed by Panera Bread Co. founder Ron Shaich is bringing together two Mediterranean-style fast-casual restaurants.

Zoe's Kitchen Inc. announced Friday it has agreed to be acquired by Cava Group Inc. in a deal valued at $250 million. Mr. Shaich's Act III Holdings is set to lead a "significant" equity investment in Cava restaurants as part of the deal, alongside Invus Group, SWaN & Legend Venture Partners and Revolution Growth.

Salads Sold at McDonald's Sicken 476 -- MarketWatch

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a romaine lettuce and carrot mix that was sold at McDonald's Corp. (MCD) tested positive for cyclospora, which has resulted in 476 illness cases across 15 states. Twenty-one people were hospitalized. Cyclospora is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. The salads came from a Fresh Express processor in Streamwood, Ill. Fresh Express, which was alerted to the results on July 27, says the carrot mix went to McDonald's and the romaine-only item was distributed elsewhere. Romaine lettuce from the same lot tested for cyclospora in salads and wraps distributed by Caito Foods. A public health alert was issued on July 30 about salads and wraps distributed by Caito Foods. McDonald's shares are down 6.3% for the year-to-date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 4.1% for the period.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Extend Rally on China Virus, Trade -- Market Talk

17:08 ET - Hog futures rallied over 5% as traders continued to fret over a pig disease outbreak in China. Two incidents this month of African swine fever, a virus that is deadly to hogs, have spooked traders. They're betting that it could result in longer-term demand for U.S. pork if China has to cull significant numbers of pigs and make up the shortfall elsewhere. The WSJ reports that China and the U.S. are looking to resolve their trade dispute by the end of the year, which sent prices higher at the end of the session. CME October lean hog futures rose 5.6% to 58.6 cents a pound. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)