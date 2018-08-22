Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
528.25 USc   +0.19%
08/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/22Corn, Soybean Futures Extend Losses on Good Crop
DJ
08/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybean Futures Extend Losses on Good Crop

Grain and soybean futures were mostly lower on Wednesday as crop scouts in the Midwest continued to uncover large crops.

Corn futures for September delivery fell 2% to $3.52 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, closing at a four-week low. September soybean contracts slid 1.9% to $8.58 1/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

ISO Predicts Second Straight Record Season for Sugar Production

LONDON--Global sugar production is expected to break a record high for a second consecutive season in 2018/2019 , the International Sugar Organization said Wednesday as it released its quarterly market report.

In its report on the global sugar supply-and-demand balance, the ISO gave its first forecast for the 2018/2019 crop year, which runs from October to September, saying it expects production to increase 0.6% on year to 185.215 million metric tons--its highest-ever level.

THE MARKETS:

Beef Stocks Rise to Record -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Total stockpiles of beef in cold storage rose to record levels in July, according to the USDA. Meatpackers put 485M pounds of the red meat in storage, 12% above a year earlier and an all-time high, as the industry works through record supplies of meat. Packers have been slaughtering more cattle in a bet, in part, on higher exports. While beef exports have done well, sales of pork abroad suffered after US trading partners targeted it with tariffs. Frozen pork stocks fell 2% from the previous month and 1% from last year, partly a reflection of a slower slaughter rate as low prices hurt profits. CME October lean hog futures fell 4.7% to 53.6c a pound before the report, with August live cattle 1% lower. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.02% 352.5 End-of-day quote.3.21%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 528.25 End-of-day quote.26.99%
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
08/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/22Corn, Soybean Futures Extend Losses on Good Crop
DJ
08/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/21Wheat Leads Grain, Soybean Markets Lower
DJ
08/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/20USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 20
DJ
08/20USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 20
DJ
08/20USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Aug 20
DJ
08/20Grain Futures Slide on Russia Concerns
DJ
08/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
