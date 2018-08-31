GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures End Week With Bounce

Grain and soybean futures rose as funds used the end of the month as a chance to get out of bets on lower prices. Corn futures for September delivery rose 2.9% to $3.51 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday. September-dated wheat contracts gained 2.1% to $5.18 1/2 a bushel, while September soybeans climbed 1.7% to $8.33 a bushel.

Agricultural Sector Will Keep Waiting on Trade Talks -- Market Talk

16:09 ET - The North American agricultural sector is left hanging as US and Canadian trade officials break off talks for now on a new pact to replace Nafta. Optimism spread in the US Farm Belt this week after Mexico and the US came to a bilateral agreement, but the inability for US and Canadian officials to come to terms -- with Canada's dairy supply management system a key sticking point -- means a continued question mark for an industry that has sprawled across both borders since Nafta took effect in 1994. US meatpackers buy Mexican-raised cattle, with large quantities of beef marketed back to Mexican consumers; Canadian canola is processed in U.S. plants, while U.S. produce farmers rely heavily on vegetable sales in Canada. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

U.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada broke off with no agreement before the Friday deadline set by the Trump administration. The U.S. Trade Representative's office cited "progress" in talks that were "constructive" to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. It said talks would resume on Wednesday.

Oil Prices Fall on Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices declined Friday after reports showed U.S. oil production is rising again and drilling activity is increasing, which could help keep global supplies healthy even as Iran oil exports fall due to sanctions. Light, sweet crude for October delivery ended 0.6% lower at $69.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.5% to $77.42 a barrel.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures End Week With Selloff -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Cattle futures tumbled at the end of the week as traders continued to wait for physical, or cash, trade to get going. CME August live cattle futures fell 2.7% to $1.068 a pound. As of the end of Friday's session, reports of widespread cash trade hadn't started circulating. Meatpackers were mostly bidding around $1.06 and $1.07 a pound, with feedyards asking for $1.10 or more. The sharp drop in futures suggested that traders expected cash prices to end up at the lower end of that range. Wholesale beef prices also fell on Thursday and Friday, adding to the pressure. October lean hog futures rose 2.7% to 50.425 cents a pound. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)