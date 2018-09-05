GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Tumble After Egypt Purchase -- Market Talk

17:23 ET - Wheat futures ended lower, with September contracts sliding 1.8% to $4.93 3/4 a bushel. The more-active December contract was also lower. Egypt, the world's largest importer, bought 60,000 tons of Russian wheat in a tender on Wednesday, priced at $218 a ton without shipping. The sale, at a lower price than recent weeks, "reflects ongoing aggressive wheat offers out of Russia," AgResource says. The continued dominance of Russia suggests that the US isn't competitive as a supplier in the region yet. Traders are looking to see whether Russian officials move to restrict exports this year, however, given the country's smaller harvest. That could create an opening for producers elsewhere. Corn futures fell 0.8% and soybeans also slid 0.8%. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

General Mills Reaffirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance

Food maker General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2019.

The Minneapolis-based maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt said it still expects adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending May 26, 2019, will be flat to down 3% in constant currency, echoing its forecast from late June.

General Mills said it still expects sales growth of 9% to 10% for the year, boosted by its acquisition of the Blue Buffalo pet food company, while organic sales will be flat to up 1%.

US Trade Deficit Expands At Fastest Clip Since March 2015 -- Market Talk

08:49 ET - The US trade deficit climbed in July at the fastest rate since March 2015, reflecting falling exports and rising imports, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday. The trade deficit in goods and services increased 9.5% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $50.08B in July. The report highlighted a decline in soybean exports as accounting for the bulk of an $880M drop in food exports. Meanwhile, imports of industrial supplies, as well as imports of petroleum, were the highest since December 2014. (sarah.chaney@wsj.com)

Protectionism a Challenge in Feeding Asia -- Market Talk

0954 GMT - Growing protectionism in Asia won't "help us to feed this growing population," says the head of Cargill's Asia Pacific operation. "Trade has proved to be very effective from a sustainability point of view and from a cost point of view," says Peter van Deursen, adding there are arguments to be made that Asia would benefit from freer trade. "Fixing Asia's Food System," a survey undertaken by the Economist Intelligence Unit, found that 51% of 820 industry leaders cite government policies and regulations as the toughest challenge they face. "Food should not be used as a political tool," says van Deursen. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Agricultural R&D Needed for Small Asian Farmers -- Market Talk

0928 GMT - Significant agricultural R&D is going to be needed to increase the efficiency of farmers in Asia and counter inefficiencies with most such activity in the region among small players, said Cargill's Asia Pacific CEO following the release of a company-sponsored report called "Fixing Asia's Food System." Peter van Deursen added that efforts "can be as simple and foundational as basic farmer training." He also noted the need to boost farmers' profits to stop continued urbanization. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Egyptian GASC Buys 60,000 Tons of Wheat in Tender

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, or GASC, bought 60,000 metric tons of wheat in its latest tender, traders said Wednesday.

The deal comprises one 60,000-ton cargo of Russian wheat. The purchase is the latest in a long succession of Russian wheat-dominated GASC tenders in recent months.

Cattle Futures Slide on Weaker Cash, Beef Prices -- Market Talk

17:02 ET - Cattle futures slide, pressured by low physical prices. Meatpackers paid $1.06 a pound for cattle in Nebraska, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, which was at the low end of last week's trade. That weighed on futures as traders braced for weaker prices when the bulk of trade gets going in the remainder of the week. No cattle traded at the online Fed Cattle Exchange auction. Lukewarm beef demand over the Labor Day holiday also weighed down the market, he says. CME October live cattle futures fell 0.8% to $1.0905 a pound. October lean hogs rose 1.8%, but prices for later months were mixed. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)