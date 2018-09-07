GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Traders Position for High Yields Amid Tariff Developments

Grain traders are positioning for likely high crop yields as the trade dispute continues between the U.S. and China, the world's largest soybean consumer.

Soybean contracts for September delivery rose 0.6%, to $8.32 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade. September corn futures rose 0.2%, while December wheat futures fell 0.5%.

Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board -- 3rd Update

Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC has launched a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup Co.'s entire board after the fund was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

If it were to succeed in ousting the board, the activist hedge fund believes all potential options for the company could be back on the table. Third Point's prior stance was that a sale of the whole company was "the only justifiable outcome" for Campbell under its current board and management. It is rare for activist investors to attempt a wholesale flip of a company's board -- and even rarer that they succeed in doing so.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) outlined Friday its new long-term strategy and targets, reaffirmed its 2018 guidance and provided its outlook for 2019.

The snacking company's strategy will focus on marketing and digital capabilities, brand expansion into new markets, investments in e-commerce, and leveraging partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand, among other priorities. The company has brands such as Oreo cookies, belVita biscuits and Trident gum.

Diageo Could Boost Growth by Selling Non-Core Spirits -- Market Talk

1542 GMT - Diageo could boost its growth by offloading non-core brands, says Morgan Stanley as it keeps its overweight rating on the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka. The brokerage highlights a media report earlier this year claiming that the spirits group was planning to sell certain U.S. brands. Morgan Stanley says it believes such disposals could add up to 20 basis points to Diageo's growth rate. "The U.S. is Diageo's largest market, accounting for around one-third of sales and half of group EBIT," Morgan Stanley analysts add. "Following seven years of market-share losses, we think FY19 is the year when Diageo can close the gap." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Stronger Dollar, Supply Data Hurt U.S. Crude

U.S. oil prices inched lower for a third straight session on Friday, hurt by a stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to future supply signals.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery fell 2 cents, or less than 0.1% to $67.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange to cap off its worst week since mid-July. Brent crude, the global benchmark, edged up 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.83 a barrel. Prices have stabilized well below multiyear highs hit earlier this year as the supply disruptions that buoyed oil have eased and worries about trade tensions lowering demand have intensified.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Higher -- Market Talk

15:01 ET - Livestock futures finish higher as swine disease outbreaks grow in China and the US Department of Agriculture reports strong beef demand. CME cattle futures edge higher while hog futures rise 1.2% to 55.650 cents a pound. Hog futures have been rallying on the news of spreading African swine fever in China, and today the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says the country's growing outbreak is "just the tip of the iceberg," which could lead to increases in US exports. (Francesca.Fontana@wsj.com)