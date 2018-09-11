GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Close Lower Before USDA Report -- Market Talk

14:47 ET - Grain futures end lower as traders and analysts prepare for Wednesday's government report. CBOT soybean futures for September fall 1.6% to $8.20 1/4 a bushel. September corn futures fall 0.1% and December wheat futures fall 1.8%. Traders have been positioning ahead of the USDA report, expecting higher supplies. Experts say Hurricane Florence could hurt grain producers near the Southeast coastline, but the region doesn't represent a significant enough portion of the nation's grain supply to move futures prices. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

Brazil Cuts 2017-2018 Corn Harvest Estimate to 81.4 Million Tons

SAO PAULO--Brazilian agriculture agency Conab cut its estimate for the corn harvest in the 2017-2018 season, as productivity declined.

Conab estimated a total corn crop of 81.4 million metric tons in the season, down from the 82.2 million tons in its previous forecast in August. Brazil's corn harvest in the 2016-2017 season was 97.8 million tons.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Former Canada PM: No Nafta Unless Trudeau Bends on Dairy -- Market Talk

14:12 ET - Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says he would be "very surprised" if Canada could achieve a negotiated, revised Nafta pact without some sort of compromise on the country's dairy regime. Canada needs to be flexible about its dairy regime, which controls production and price levels and thwarts foreign competition with tariffs, he said. "You are not going to get any deal without a compromise that gives President Trump a victory for his farmers," Mulroney told reporters at an Ottawa event. Mulroney, a Tory, helped craft the original Nafta and Nafta's predecessor, the US-Canada free-trade agreement. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

Egyptian Grain Buyer Seeks Wheat in Tender -- Market Talk

16:06 ET - Egypt's state grain buyer is looking to secure wheat for delivery in late October, traders say. The General Authority for Supply Commodities released a tender for wheat due from Oct. 25-Nov. 4; results are expected Wednesday. The country is the world's largest grain importer, and the authority last week bought 60,000 metric tons from Russia at $217.90/ton, excluding shipping fees and $235 a ton including shipping fees. (david.hodari@wsj.com; @davidhodari)

Take-Out, Consumer Spending Good for Restaurants Near Term -- Market Talk

12:49 ET - Goldman rearranges restaurant ratings based on optimism about carry-out and delivery as well as valuations. Goldman raises Darden to buy from neutral saying off-premise dining should "act as a 1%-plus comp tailwind in F19," for Darden's Olive Garden brand. The investment bank also says valuation is "more compelling" compared to others. Goldman raises Bloomin' Brands to neutral, saying its own survey data suggest "reasons for comp optimism," for the owner of Outback Steakhouse. The investment bank's hunger for Wingstop has subsided, as it drops the quick-service chicken chain to neutral. Goldman says "shares are up 178%," since Wingstop was added to its buy list on April 1, 2016, and it's time to take profits. Darden rises 1.1%, Bloomin' Brands falls 0.5% and Wingstop adds 0.1%. (patrick.sheridan@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Lower As Hurricane Nears -- Market Talk

14:44 ET - Livestock futures close lower as concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence mount. CME cattle futures fall 0.8%, and hog futures fall 2.6%. The hurricane could cause disruptions in pork processing and meat consumption along the East Coast as facilities close. "My major concern is that the industry doesn't get backed up on hog supply," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Demand for meat, especially beef, could also be hurt by the weather, as people are likely to avoid restaurants and stock up on nonperishables, analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)