GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Finish Lower After Reports of Higher Yields

Grain futures prices closed lower Thursday as traders continue digesting the surprising results from Wednesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report.

September soybean futures fell 0.8%, to $8.22 3/4 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade. September corn futures finished down 1.5% and December wheat futures finished down 1.9%.

USDA Chief Economist Defends Trade Aid -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Rob Johansson, the Agriculture Department's chief economist, defends the agency's methods for divvying up billions of dollars' of payments to US farmers to offset losses from retaliatory tariffs. Johansson during a hearing of the Senate agriculture committee said payment rates announced by USDA in August were based on "gross trade damages" rather than prices, benefiting producers of commodities that export larger volumes to countries like China, namely soybeans. The methods draw criticism from lawmakers who point out that cotton producers are on track to receive $277M in payments, despite strong prices for that crop, and forecasts the market will continue to climb. A possible second wave of payments could take into account other factors, like prices and regional effects, Johansson says. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Kroger Sales Fall Short, Driving Shares Down -- 2nd Update

Kroger Co.'s sales grew less than expected and the grocer said it would sacrifice profit to continue investing in online ordering and other services to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

The largest U.S. supermarket chain by stores and sales has invested in online offerings as well as popular store brands and natural goods at its supermarkets to help boost traffic. Kroger is also lowering prices and overhauling the layout of its stores. Digital sales grew by more 50% in the second quarter, Kroger said.

Kroger reported earnings of $508 million, or 62 cents a share, including proceeds from the sale of its convenience stores and an increase in the share price of Ocado Group PLC, a British online grocer that Kroger invested in this year to run automated delivery warehouses and process digital orders.

Ocado's shares have nearly doubled since Kroger announced its stake in the company.

The company raised its annual earnings guidance to $3.88 to $4.03 per adjusted share, from $3.64 to $3.79 earlier, to reflect the strength of that investment. It kept its full-year adjusted earnings guidance at $2 to $2.15 a share.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

In Activist's Quest to Remake Campbell Soup's Board, Heirs Hold the Key

Activist investor Daniel Loeb is testing the cohesion of the family that has controlled Campbell Soup Co. for more than a century with his push to unseat the board and potentially sell the company.

Mr. Loeb's campaign to replace the soup maker's board, announced last week, needs backing from descendants of John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell's condensed soup. The family holds at least 45% of the company's stock. Additionally, two-thirds of shareholders would need to approve the full sale that Mr. Loeb has called for, according to Campbell's charter.

Wm Morrison Bond Yields Up After 1H Profit Fall -- Market Talk

0957 GMT - Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLCbond yields rise after the British supermarket chain attributed on Thursday a 29% fall in first-half pretax profit to costs related to its bond tender offers. The decline, which put pretax profit at GBP142 million, was also linked to the methodology for estimating stock provisions, the firm said, although it did declare a special dividend. Yields on Morrison's 4.75% July 2029 bond rise as high as 3.149% after the announcement, from 3.112% beforehand, according to Tradeweb. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com; @lorena_rbal)

Algeria Buys 630,000 Tons of Wheat in Tender

LONDON--Algeria's state grain agency purchased around 630,000 metric tons of wheat as part of a tender, according to traders Thursday.

The OAIC doesn't officially publish details of its tenders, but trader said the price of the wheat cargoes ranged between $262 and $263 a ton including shipping fees.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Livestock futures finish lower as the Southeast coast prepares for Hurricane Florence. CME October hog futures finish down 0.2% to 55.675 cents per pound, while cattle futures fall 0.6%. Hurricane Florence has caused some hog processors near the Carolinas to enact hurricane preparedness plans that could stall slaughter for days until the storm is over, analysts say. The weather could also impact meat demand this weekend, according to some experts. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)