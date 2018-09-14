GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Finish Mixed as Harvest Picks Up

Corn and soybean futures fell for the week as traders continue to fear higher supplies.

November soybean futures lost 0.3%, to $8.30 1/2 a bushel, Friday at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn futures finished up 0.4% and December wheat futures finished up 2.9% for the day.

Argentina Farmers Almost Finished Planting Soybeans, Corn -- Market Talk

10:40 ET - Argentina's farmers are close to finishing their planting of soybeans and corn for the 2018-2019 growing season, helped by plentiful rain in northern growing areas, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. Soybean planting is already 99% finished, and planting of corn is 92% complete, the Exchange estimated. The rains in the northeastern and northwestern regions of the country helped farmers plan the end of their planting seasons and also guaranteed moisture in the short and medium term for both crops, according to the exchange. Argentina is the world's third-biggest soybean producer, after the US and Brazil. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ocado Costs to Take Centre-Stage at 3Q, Says Hargreaves -- Market Talk

1443 GMT - Ocado investors should keep an eye out for any unexpected costs when the online grocer and retail-technology group reports third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, says Hargreaves Lansdown. "On top of its traditional grocery delivery service, Ocado is also helping other retailers with their distribution networks. This will require some significant spending, but its outlook could still be exciting," HL's George Salmon says. "CEO Tim Steiner has abated expenditure concerns by claiming Ocado is at the cutting edge of a shopping revolution. He could be right - but investors should still look out for any unscheduled costs in Tuesday's update." Ocado shares trade down 0.7%. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Higher -- Market Talk

15:43 ET - Livestock futures rally Friday as Hurricane Florence makes landfall and swine disease outbreaks continue abroad. CME hog futures gain 1% to $56.225 cents a pound, while cattle futures rise 2.7%. African swine fever has been detected in Europe after outbreaks in China, threatening the countries' hog industries. Analysts say Hurricane Florence could also affect meat processing in the region, though hog death loss is not expected have any significant impact on the industry. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)