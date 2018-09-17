Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 09/17
507.75 USc   -0.73%
11:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10:20pUSDA CROP PROGR : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
10:20pUSDA CROP PROGR : Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 17
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

09/17/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Fall as Tariffs Loom

Grain futures started the week lower as traders awaited tariff developments between the United States and China, the world's largest soybean consumer.

November soybean futures finished down 0.8% to $8.23 1/2 a bushel Monday at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn futures fell 1.1%, and December wheat futures fell 1%.

US Soybean Crush Reaches Record in August -- Market Talk

14:01 ET - The National Oilseed Processors Association says US soybean processors crushed 158.9M bushels of soybeans in August, according to traders, up from the same time a year earlier but less than analysts were expecting. It was the highest on record for August, they say. Strong domestic demand for soybeans to crush into meal has supported soybean prices since China, the largest buyer of American soybeans, introduced tariffs in July and shifted its business elsewhere. Soybean futures for November are down 0.6% to $8.25 3/4 a bushel. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

DowDuPont CEO Edward Breen to Take Executive Chairman Role at Specialty-Products Spinoff

DowDuPont Inc. Chief Executive Edward Breen will assume the top executive position at the specialty-products company that will be created next year as part of the conglomerate's yearslong plan to split into three entities.

Mr. Breen will become executive chairman of the specialty-products company, to be named DuPont, managing its portfolio of businesses and steering its capital investments. DowDuPont is expected to announce Monday the appointment alongside those of other executives, ahead of the spinoffs planned to be completed by June 1 of next year.

Cannabis Firms Lead Toronto Stocks Higher -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - Canadian stocks finish higher after Coca-Cola says that it is "closely watching" the growth of cannabis compound CBD as a potential ingredient in beverages. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gains 68 points, or 0.4%, to 16082. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index increases 0.5% to 953. Canada's health technology sector, which is largely comprised of cannabis companies, leads the index higher after Coke's announcement, which is reportedly in talks with Aurora Cannabis to make a CBD-infused "wellness" drink, though the company says "no decisions have been made." Aurora shares finish up 16%. Also leading stocks higher are Novagold Resources, up 3.7%, and Tahoe Resources, up 8.2. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - Livestock futures end mixed after last week's rally on news of growing swine disease outbreaks abroad. CME hog futures rise 0.4% and cattle futures fall 0.3%. Experts say traders are watching for disruption of slaughter at hog processors in the Carolinas in the wake of tropical storm Florence, which could put pressure on prices. "I don't think we'll see a lot of loss of life (of hogs)," says Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging. "It looks like while (the tropical storm) is a large event, it's one that they're well prepared for." (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 337 End-of-day quote.-3.92%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 16082.31 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.75% 480 End-of-day quote.12.41%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
