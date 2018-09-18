Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/18
511 USc   +0.94%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

09/18/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

TOP STORIES: 

 
Tariffs Weigh on Corn and Soybean Prices as Wheat Stays Afloat

Corn and soybean futures fell after the U.S. enacted additional tariffs on Chinese goods, and experts say grain traders and farmers are anxiously awaiting a resolution to the present stalemate. Soybean contracts for November delivery fell 1.2% to $8.14 at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 1.4%, and wheat futures rose 0.8%.

STORIES OF INTEREST: 

 
Ag Canada Lowers Canola Carryout Forecast by One Million Tons

WINNIPEG--Canadian canola carryout stocks at the end of the current marketing year will be considerably tighter than earlier estimates, according to updated supply-demand tables from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada released Tuesday. Agriculture Canada's market analysis branch forecast canola ending stocks for 2018-19 at 1.250 million metric tons, which would be down by one million tons from the August estimate, and well below the 2017-18 carryout of 2.391 million tons. 

 
Egyptian GASC Receives 18 Offers in Wheat Tender

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer received at least 18 offers in its latest double wheat tender, with Russian grain comprising almost all of the offers, traders said Tuesday. Russian Black Sea wheat has dominated wheat tenders from Egypt's General Authority For Supply Commodities in recent months. In its last wheat tender, GASC bought 240,000 metric tons of Russian wheat. Egypt is the world's largest grain importer.

THE MARKETS: 

 
Hog Futures Soar as Storm Halts Slaughter -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Hog futures finish higher as tropical storm Florence delays processing in the Southeastern U.S. Hog futures rise 4.7% to 57.975 cents a pound, while cattle prices edge lower. "Product is expected to grind higher this week as the slaughter disruption totally cleans up the pork pipeline," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. CBOT grain options trader Virginia McGathey says that prices are also supported by lower corn prices, making feed cheaper, as well as the outbreak of African swine fever abroad. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.51% 342.75 End-of-day quote.-3.92%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.94% 511 End-of-day quote.12.41%
