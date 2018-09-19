GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Finish Higher as Harvest Continues

Corn and soybean futures finished higher Wednesday, recovering from yesterday's losses as harvest season and trade tariff escalation continue.

Soybean contracts for November rose 2% to $8.30. Corn contracts for December delivery rose 0.7%, and December wheat contracts rose 2.4%. Corn and soybean producers are now focusing on harvesting their crops, which typically puts pressure on prices as supplies increase, experts say.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Statistics Canada Raises Canola and Wheat Crop Production Estimates

WINNIPEG--Statistics Canada raised its production estimates for most crops across Western Canada in its new production report released Wednesday.

Unlike traditional reports that used information gathered from telephone surveys, the model-based report was comprised of satellite imagery collected during August. The report has only existed for a few years and has yet to garner the same amount of attention as the traditional method.

Salmonella Thrived at NC Farm Linked to Spring Outbreak -- Market Talk

11:40 ET - A warning letter from the FDA to the North Carolina farm at the center of a multistate salmonella outbreak last spring details findings of the same bacteria strain found in its processing plant and a poultry house. According to the letter, the outbreak strain of salmonella was found in eight samples from the farm, from water pooled on the floor to dried water beneath a broken egg cart. The farm's owner, Rose Acre Farms, recalled nearly 207M eggs in April after its eggs were discovered to be the likely source of the outbreak that ultimately sickened 45 people in 10 states. FDA says the farm had submitted a "restoration plan" and was taking steps to improve its operations. Last week, the CDC announced a second salmonella outbreak tied to eggs this year. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

THE MARKETS:

Hog, Cattle Futures Edge Lower -- Market Talk

15:39 ET - Livestock futures end slightly lower as production delays due to tropical storm Florence near an end. Hog futures fall 0.1% to 57.9 cents a pound, and cattle futures fall 0.1%. Experts estimate that around 5,000 pigs were killed due to the tropical storm. Meat processor Smithfield Foods says in a statement, "Of our more-than 200 company-owned farms in North Carolina, we know of just one farm where flood waters have inundated the hog houses and lagoon." Smithfield adds that company facilities are running at limited capacity. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)