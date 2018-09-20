GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Rally, Extending Gains

Grain futures extended Wednesday's gains, with the rally taking many grain traders by surprise as they await updates on the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

November soybean contracts gained 2.4% to $8.50 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts gained 2%, and December wheat contracts gained 0.3%. Analysts attributed Thursday's unexpected gains to a weaker dollar and short-covering, along with optimism stemming from solid export numbers and upcoming poor weather.

United Natural Foods Shares Plunge After Lower Profit, Sales Miss

United Natural Foods Inc.'s (UNFI) shares fell 10% in after-hours trading after the company reported stronger sales in the latest period but that its margins shrunk on higher-than-expected freight costs and a shift in its customer mix.

United Natural Foods posted a fourth-quarter profit of $32.8 million, or 64 cents a share, down from $38.9 million, or 76 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11% in the period as the food distributor continued to benefit from stronger sales to Amazon.com Inc.'s Whole Foods Market.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- 2nd Update

Nestlé SA is exploring strategic options for its skin-health unit, a business analysts say could fetch $4.1 billion, its latest move to narrow its focus to food and beverages as it faces pressure from an activist investor.

The Swiss consumer goods giant Thursday didn't specifically say the unit, which generated 2017 revenue of 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.79 billion), was up for sale but such reviews often end with a disposal. Nestlé recently sold its U.S. confectionery and Gerber life-insurance businesses after similar reviews.

Jordan Tenders for Wheat After Another Failure -- Market Talk

1419 GMT - Jordan's state grain buyer is looking to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat in a tender with a deadline on Sept. 27, European traders said Thursday. The move comes after Jordan failed to make any purchases in its most recent wheat tender, which closed Wednesday. Jordan has found it difficult to buy grain in recent years. Traders say the body has enough stock and is looking to bolster its supplies if the price is right. Jordan's grain body has also been dogged by problems with its ports and quality-control. (david.hodari@wsj.com; @davidhodari)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Hog futures follow cash markets higher Thursday, with CME hog futures gaining 0.7%, while cattle futures edge lower. Average hog prices have gained about $7 so far this week, analysts say. "What's occurred in the cash hog market over the last two to three weeks is truly remarkable," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Traders are also watching for updates on growing outbreaks in Europe and Asia of swine disease, as well as hog deaths and the progress of meat processors like Smithfield Foods resuming operations after tropical storm Florence. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)