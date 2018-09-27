GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Mixed Amid Reports Of Increased Exports

Grain futures closed mixed Thursday as traders and analysts watch reports of increased exports.

Soybean contracts for November delivery rose 0.6% to $8.55 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts rose 0.5%, and December wheat contracts fell 0.9%.

Conagra Posts Lower-Than-Expected Sales --2nd Update

Conagra Inc. reported slower sales growth in frozen foods in its latest period, raising concerns that one of the company's biggest bets to turn around its operations may not provide as strong a lift as expected.

The Chicago-based packaged-food company said sales in its frozen and refrigerated brands rose 3.2% on a comparable basis in the first quarter, but it was slower than the 5.2% pace reported in the prior quarter. Though organic sales growth in the segment rose for the past five consecutive quarters, it wasn't as strong as analysts expected.

Seed Boss Sees EU Inconsistency on Gene Ruling -- Market Talk

09:58 ET - The European Union isn't being consistent in its approach to souping up the genes of crop seeds, says Syngenta CEO Erik Fyrwald, which derives about a third of its sales from selling seeds to farmers. An EU court's ruling this summer that seeds developed via new gene-editing technologies--like Crispr-Cas9--should be regulated similar to earlier forms of genetic engineering, where outside genes are added-in to bestow new characteristics. Fyrwald says that doesn't make sense because gene editing doesn't necessarily add in new DNA--and because the EU doesn't consider mutagenesis, an older means of altering plant genetics through radiation or chemicals, a form of genetic modification. "It makes no scientific sense," he says. (Jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Growth of Non-GMO Force Surprising, Bunge CEO Says -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - It is surprising how the "non-GMO force" has grown in recent years and a sizeable gap in trust and lack of understanding on these products remain, says Bunge Limited CEO Soren Schroder. However, the agribusiness chief hopes the world will be able to come to a common understanding on what should be classified as GMO and how gene editing is dealt with by regulators. He says he fears that if these rules are not synchronized the world "could end up with some significant non-trade tariff barriers," as these regulations prevent products being sold in some markets. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Fewer, Bigger Farms on the Horizon, Ag Experts Say -- Market Talk

14:43 ET - The trend toward fewer, bigger farms is expected to continue, agriculture experts tell attendees of the WSJ Global Food Forum. The average herd size of dairy cows in 1980 was 32; now it's 225, according to James Mulhern, CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. Still, he says there will continue to be a variety of different-sized farms for some time, adding that 98% of dairy farms are currently family-run. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

Farmers Outpace Tariffs with Early Grain Sales -- Market Talk

14:32 ET - Tariffs on US agricultural products have pushed down the prices farmers get for soybeans, hogs and other foodstuffs--but some farmers have shielded their pocketbooks by selling crops long before they're grown. Lon Frahm, the owner of a 34,000 acre farming operation in western Kansas, says he's pre-sold corn two years into the future. "I haven't even bought the seed for [it] yet," Frahm says at the WSJ Global Food Forum. "I do everything as far out as I can." (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Swinging Grain Markets Boost Cargill -- Market Talk

09:48 ET - Five straight years of bumper crops in the world's great breadbaskets has kept crop prices low and tamped down market swings, making it harder for grain-trading companies to make money dealing corn, soybeans and other foodstuffs. Cargill says some inclement weather--and "rising economic uncertainty"--are changing that, boosting its core grain origination and processing business in the company's latest quarter. "Global demand was strong and markets volatile," Cargill says, reporting its earnings climbed 5% to $1.02B for the period. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Hog Inventory Increases, USDA Reports -- Market Talk

15:58 ET - US hog supplies are increasing, as the US Department of Agriculture reports growing inventory numbers. The agency says as of Sept. 1, there were 75.5M hogs and pigs on US farms, up 3% from the same month during the year prior and up 3% from June 1. Breeding inventory was 6.33M head, up 3% from last year and up slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory was 69.2M head, up 3% from last year, and up 4% from last quarter. CME hog futures fall 3.1% to 55.475 cents before the release of the report, and cattle futures fall 2%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)