GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Extend Gains on Trade Optimism

Grain futures finished higher Tuesday, extending Monday's gains as traders watch for more developments in trade negotiations and opportunities for increasing U.S. exports. November soybean contracts rose 1% to $8.66 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn contracts for December delivery gained 0.5%, and wheat contracts for December delivery rose 1.9%.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Former Diageo Exec Joins Board of Cannabis Company -- Market Talk

16:35 ET - Though it's unclear if Diageo is going to join rival Constellation Brands by investing in cannabis companies, one former executive has already made the leap. Diageo's former chief marketing and innovation officer, Peter McDonough, joins the board of Toronto-based Trait Biosciences. The company is developing a way for cannabis compounds to mix with liquids, as companies like Diageo and, reportedly, Coca-Cola, search for ways to create cannabis drinks for consumers. Getting the chemistry right is proving more challenging than expected, however, presenting obstacles to any business plan that depends on retail consumers. (vipal.monga@wsj.com; @vipalmonga)

New Tyson CEO Aims to Stabilize Meat Business -- Market Talk

09:37 ET - Newly installed Tyson Foods CEO Noel White says "stabilizing" the core meat-processing business is among his top priorities as he takes the helm this week from predecessor Tom Hayes, whose surprise exit was announced two weeks ago. Tyson's pork and chicken businesses have struggled with low prices and slackened demand due to a domestic oversupply of meat and trade barriers in big export markets like Mexico and China. White says in a post on Tyson's website that expanding services like pre-cut beef and pork products can help insulate Tyson from commodity-market swings, by letting Tyson charge a bit more for additional processing. "We've come a long way, but we're still not as insulated as we'd like to be from earnings volatility," he writes. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Blue Apron Ups Delivery Options with Grubhub -- Market Talk

08:57 ET - Blue Apron is speeding up delivery by offering its meal-kits on-demand through Grubhub and Seamless as it seeks to stem customer losses. The meal-kit pioneer says it will deliver its meals in parts of New York City through GrubHub, with future expansion plans. The meals will be quicker to prepare than other Blue Apron options. Meal-kit companies have struggled to keep customers loyal with subscriptions, and are increasingly branching out into a la carte options at supermarkets and online to attract business. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - CME hog futures fall 1.2% while cattle futures gain 0.4%. "Hog futures got ahead of themselves," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. Hog futures have rallied on reports of swine disease abroad, tropical storm Florence-related slaughter delays and trade resolutions in recent weeks. Pfitzenmaier says the market is now correcting after overbuying. Cash prices are mostly steady, which Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services calls a "major victory" given the current season. "The fact that cash is holding onto the gains since (tropical storm) Florence hit is remarkable," Smith says. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)