GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Traders Watch for Trade Developments, Harvest Delays

Grain futures waffled between small losses and gains before ending lower Wednesday as traders weighed a rainy weather forecast and upcoming reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, analysts said. November soybean contracts fell 0.5% to $8.61 1/2, at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 0.8% and December wheat contracts fell 0.8%.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Lamb Weston Facing Favorable Market -- Market Talk

12:08 ET - Lamb Weston is set to benefit from continued positive markets, Jefferies says as it raises its price target on the US frozen-potato supplier to $85 from $80. "We expect industry dynamics--tight industry capacity & solid demand--in North America to remain favorable for the foreseeable future - solid 1Q results and the reaffirmation of FY19 guidance despite European crop issues, validate our view," Jefferies says. "Though we expect top-line growth and margin expansion to decelerate relative to full-year 2017/18, we see further earnings upside." Lamb Weston gains 1.3% to $72.94. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Tesco Shares Fall on 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit Miss

Shares in Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) fell sharply on Wednesday after the company reported a first-half headline operating profit below market expectations, although its pretax profit and revenue for the period rose on year. The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share made a group operating profit before exceptional items and amortization of 933 million pounds ($1.21 billion) for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 25, missing the market consensus of GBP992 million.

Oil Surges To New Multiyear Highs

Oil prices notched fresh multiyear highs on Wednesday, as the market girded itself for the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry. Light, sweet crude for November delivery rose 1.6% to $76.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest close since 2014. Brent, the global benchmark, also hit a new high, closing up 1.8% to $86.29.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Extend Losses -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - CME hog futures extend losses Wednesday, with contracts for December delivery falling 3.4% to 57.150 cents a pound. The US has record supplies of hogs as of Sept. 1, said US Commodities president Don Roose, though strong domestic demand and exports have helped support prices. Traders are watching the African swine fever outbreak abroad that started in China, which is the world's largest hog producer. Cattle futures fell 0.9%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)