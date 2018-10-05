GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures End Mixed as Harvest Delays Persist

Grain traders continue to monitor the rain around the U.S. that is causing delays of the corn and soybean harvests ahead of next week's world supply and demand report.

Soybean contracts for November delivery rose 1.1% to $8.69 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts rose 0.2% and December wheat contracts rose 0.6%.

Forecasts show that heavy rain will continue fall across the Midwest over the next week, which could delay the corn and soybean harvests and affect the quality of the crop.

Food Banks Reap Unexpected Bounty From Trade Disputes

Food banks across the U.S. are gearing up for an influx of pork, apples and cheese when trucks begin delivering $1.2 billion of agricultural products the government agreed to buy from farmers to ease the pain of tariffs.

The government will buy the food over four quarters beginning this month, according to the Agriculture Department. Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, said the food will be parceled out over 18 months and will add 950 million pounds to the roughly 700 million pounds already flowing annually to food banks.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trade Deficits with China, Mexico Reach Record Highs -- Market Talk

08:39 ET - The trade deficit with key US trading partners China and Mexico reached a record high in August, the Commerce Department said. The deficit with China was $38.6B in August, and had expanded 9% through eight months in 2018 versus the same period on 2017. The gap with Mexico was $8.7B in August, and had expanded 11% year to date. The trade deficit is widening overall because a strong US economy is propelling purchases of foreign products. (eric.morath@wsj.com; @ericmorath

Brazil Consumer Prices Rose 4.53% in Sept. as Weaker Currency Boosted Fuel Prices

SÃO PAULO--Brazil consumer prices rose in September after the country's currency weakened against the dollar, boosting the price of imported goods including fuel.

The inflation rate in the month increased to 0.48%, after a decline of 0.09% in August. Prices rose 4.53% in the 12 months through September, compared with a rise of 4.19% in the period through August.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rally After Three Lower Sessions -- Market Talk

15:00 ET - CME hog futures climb 4% Friday. Analysts say they anticipate a recovery into next week after futures saw three days of declines. Futures are supported by reports of African swine fever spreading in China, the world's largest pork producer, the agreement between the US and Canada regarding a revised Nafta, and strong consumer demand, analysts say. Cash markets are trading better than experts anticipated in recent weeks, but are expected to trade lower as supplies expand amid increasing slaughter. Cattle futures edge lower, down 0.2%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)