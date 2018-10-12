Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 10/12
517.75 USc   +1.92%
10/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/12Grain Futures End Higher as Traders Watch for Demand
DJ
10/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

0
10/12/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures End Higher as Traders Watch for Demand

Grain futures rose Friday in response to Thursday's decrease in corn yield estimates, but many analysts said the continued lack of growing demand outweighs the good news for higher prices.

Corn contracts for December delivery rose 1.2%, to $3.73 3/4, at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday. Over the course of the week, corn futures gained about 1.4% after starting at $3.64 1/2 Monday. November soybean contracts rose 1.1% and December wheat contracts rose 1.8% Friday, each ending the week lower.

Starbucks Executing $5 Billion Accelerated Share-Repurchase Program

Starbucks is executing a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase-program in relation to its previously announced plan to return $25 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends through fiscal 2020.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is using proceeds from its recently completed transaction with Nestle S.A. (NESN.EB) to execute the program, which was effective Oct. 1.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Nestle's Organic Growth to Accelerate in 3Q: UBS -- Market Talk

1132 GMT - Nestle's third-quarter trading update should show a slight acceleration in organic sales growth compared with the first half, say analysts at UBS. The Swiss food-and-beverage company's improvement should be driven by higher pricing growth as well as by increased sales in its water business on the back of warmer weather in recent months, says the bank. Nestle shares trade up 0.5% at CHF79.12. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

Crisis-Hit Patisserie Holdings Raises GBP15.7 Mln as It Fights to Stay Afloat -- 2nd Update

Patisserie Holdings on Friday raised 15.7 million pounds ($20.75 million) in a share placing as the embattled cafe-chain owner looks to stay afloat after a turbulent week in which its finance director was arrested and the company discovered major discrepancies in its accounts.

Prior to the placing, the company had said its previous cash position was "misstated and subject to fraudulent activity and accounting irregularities" and that it requires an immediate cash injection of no less than GBP20 million. Without this, the group said it wouldn't be able to survive and would need to appoint administrators.

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth Could Beat Expectations: UBS -- Market Talk

1618 GMT - Unilever underlying sales growth is forecast at 5% by UBS, ahead of the 4.3% consensus figure. The bank sees underlying sales buoyed by a number of factors including foreign exchange and commodity price tailwinds, a recovery of lost sales in Brazil after a trucker strike, significant price increases in Argentina, and the positive effect of good weather on ice cream and personal-care-item sales. However, UBS says it expects volume growth to moderate in response to price increases, particularly in emerging markets. (carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rise While Cattle Prices Fall -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Livestock futures end mixed as traders watch for effects on meat processing in the wake of Hurricane Michael. CME hog futures rise 1.1% to 55 cents a pound, and cattle futures fall 0.5%. "The bearish trade is expecting huge slaughter coming down the pipe especially as Smithfield works through their backlog," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Smith adds that new reports of African swine fever in China likely means the culling of thousands of pigs, otherwise the disease "will continue to spread like wildfire." (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

