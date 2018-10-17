GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures End Mixed After Quiet Trading Day

Grain markets ended mixed as weather in the Midwest clears, following several days of government reports and price rallies.

"Traders are searching for the next piece of news," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report.

Jordan Fills Barley, Wheat Tenders At Last

LONDON--The Jordanian state grain agency bought 60,000 metric tons each of hard wheat and feed barley as part of tenders that closed on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively, according to local traders.

Jordan's purchase of 60,000 tons of milling wheat came after three failed attempts, and was bought from trading house CHS at $263 a ton including shipping fees and $235 excluding fees, for shipment in the second half of December, traders said.

Domino's Pizza Group 3Q Will Be Tough: Liberum -- Market Talk

1259 GMT - Liberum says it sees Domino's Pizza Group reporting like-for-like sales growth in the low single digits in 3Q, under pressure from rising costs as well as tough comparable figures. "With franchisees seeing material rise in cost pressures, franchisee Ebitda margins are under pressure with their ability to leverage fixed costs limited," it says. However, a solid number of store openings--around 20 in the quarter based on Domino's website--offers some relief for the company, Liberum says. (carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com)

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:28 ET - CME cattle futures fall 0.3% and hog futures fall 3.8% as some analysts say the decline in hog prices stems from large US pork supplies being weighed against chances of increased demand from swine disease outbreaks abroad. "China is seeing daily increases of the spread of African swine fever with 40 separate outbreaks in 10 provinces and cities...," say MaxYield Cooperative analysts. Don Roose, president of US Commodities, says signs of new demand for US pork still remain to be seen. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)