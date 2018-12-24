GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Holidays Keep Grain Trading Minimal -- Market Talk

13:23 ET - The upcoming Christmas holiday has kept a cap on trading of grains futures on the CBOT today, with corn down 0.2% for the day, soybeans down 0.1%, and wheat up 0.4% on low activity for the day. "Holiday volume and mixed trade has been the AM CBOT trade," says AgResource, which attributed today's slight drops to continued hedge-fund selling of futures. Grains trading on the CBOT closed the session early today at 1 pm EST. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Chinese Buying News Could Spark Grain Markets -- Market Talk

09:19 ET - Quiet trading is expected for grain futures on the Chicago Board of Trade today due to the holidays. However, should news of major Chinese purchases of soybeans or corn hit the market, then grain futures could see big moves upward amid the low volumes expected to be traded. "Any new headlines today will spark markets in the low volume environment," Allendale says. Any news on the government shutdown, which is expected to last into January, could also result in sharp moves in grains futures. Trading on CBOT will close early today, at 1pm EST--with trading resuming at normal times on Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China Imports No U.S. Soybeans in November -- Reuters

China imported no soybeans from the U.S. in November, as a trade conflict continues between the two nations, Reuters reported Monday.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Down on ASF Concerns -- Market Talk

13:32 ET - Hog futures on the CME have sunk by 1.5% in low-volume trading, with the livestock market paying keen attention to an outbreak of African swine fever reported in the Guangdong province of China. Reportedly, this the second outbreak of the disease reported in the province. The culling of Chinese pork herds may create demand for US product, should tariffs between the nations be lifted. Meanwhile, lean cattle futures closed up 0.2%, with support for prices coming from snowfall in the Midwest forecast for this week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)