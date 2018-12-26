GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

March soybean contracts dropped 1.6% to $8.83 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday. Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 1.3% to $5.10 a bushel. Corn contracts up for March delivery also fell by 1.2% to $3.73 1/4 a bushel.

USDA data-reporting has been put on hiatus due to the government shutdown - and will not resume until a deal is reached. As a result, many reports that inform the market of grains-consumption trends and other indicators will not be published as scheduled this week, making traders wary of making any uninformed decisions. "The real problem is that no one wants to put on a new long position with U.S. export sales data not available - and the USDA January Crop Report to be likely pushed backwards amid the Presidential and Congressional fight over the Wall," said AgResource Co.

U.S. Farmers Fear Lucrative Japanese Exports Will Wither

WASHINGTON -- After seeing exports to China tumble, U.S. farmers and ranchers are now bracing for more losses in their next-biggest Asian market: Japan.

On Dec. 30, Tokyo will begin cutting tariffs and easing quotas on products sold by some of American agriculture's biggest competitors -- including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Chile -- as part of the new 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The U.S. was originally part of that bloc, but President Trump pulled out last year, saying the agreement would have harmed American manufacturers and workers by loosening restrictions on U.S. imports of autos and auto parts, and intensifying competition with low-wage Asian nations.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

U.S.-China Trade Details Unclear in Government Shutdown -- Market Talk

10:18 ET - The partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government clamps down on potential positive news in the U.S.-China trade truce. The forced holiday hiatus for many federal functions extends to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service, which has been watched closer than usual this month as China made its first significant soybean buys in months, and hopes continue for U.S. corn and pork. Traders have looked to FAS reports to confirm export sales, with speculation on the size of sales varying widely among market participants. Now on the FAS homepage: "Due to a lapse in federal funding, this USDA website will not be actively updated." (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Little Changed -- Market Talk

14:30 ET - Livestock futures on the CME have ended trading today flat -- with live cattle futures closing less than 0.1% down, and lean hog futures closing at 0.1% up. Data from Friday's cold storage report appears to have provided some support for current prices. "The data provides additional confirmation that consumer demand for meat is on a positive growth track," said Steiner Consulting Group. "Inventories of most meats were either close to, or below expectations, implying favorable movement through marketing channels." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)