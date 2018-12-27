GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.3% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday. Wheat contracts for March delivery also rose 0.1% to $5.10 1/2 a bushel. March soybean contracts dropped 0.1% to $8.82 1/2 a bushel.

Grain futures on the CBOT were supported today amid another early selloff on the stock market. Volatility on the stock market made grains an attractive avenue for investors seeking to park money in a less turbulent space. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to a day-low near 600 points before turning higher late in the day.

The government shutdown has limited the data published by the USDA, making there little news for the grains market to react to. "The CBOT grain markets are consolidating their recent losses amid a lack of fresh demand news," said AgResource. "Traders are closing their books on 2018."

Kraft Investor Doesn't Want It Involved In Campbell Auction -- Market Talk

16:18 ET - Activist investor Krupa Global Investments vowed a proxy fight with Kraft Heinz if the food giant participates in an auction for Campbell Soup's international business. Reuters reported this week that Kraft was among firms on a shortlist in the auction, as Campbell works to restructure its business after facing pressure over its performance. Krupa said last month it owned about a $100M worth of Kraft stock, or about 0.2% of outstanding shares. Kraft declined comment. Krupa said Kraft's participation in the auction would hurt its shareholders and raise the company's debt load. (patrick.thomas@wsj.com; @PatThomas1318)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farmers Miss Aid Payments Before Government Shutdown -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Support for President Trump is said to be thinning among some farmers, who did not receive the second round of farm aid payments before the government shutdown was initiated. "The mood in the country seems to be shifting a bit," says Mark Gold of Top Third Ag Marketing. "Farmers I have talked to, are very disappointed the President did not issue the second market payments to farmers before the government shutdown." According to Gold, farmers also are clamoring for a conclusive end to the US-China trade war -- one that results with China buying US crops again. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Close Up For The Day -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - Livestock futures close higher, with live cattle futures for February up 1% and lean hog futures up 0.3%. According to market participants, indications of a possible tightness in US cattle supply due to weather was a main factor, with volatility in the stock market also making commodities attractive for investors. For hogs, the uptick is also related to stock market volatility, although tempered by growing market wariness of whether a Chinese tariff on US pork will come off. "What we need to see in the hog market is evidence that these tariffs on US pork are coming off," says independent trader Dan Norcini. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)