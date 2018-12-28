GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans See Strong Uptick on Renewed China Optimism

March soybean contracts rose 1.5%, to $8.95 1/2 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday. Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.3%, to $3.75 1/2 a bushel. Wheat contracts for March delivery also rose 0.2%, to $5.11 1/2 a bushel.

Futures for both soybeans and soy meal led grains gains Friday, based largely on reports of a potential meeting between U.S. and Chinese delegations next month. This fueled optimism for major soybean buys to come soon. Also fueling the increase is a report that China has agreed to purchase rice from the U.S., allowing for speculation regarding soybeans. "The market guessing if the rally in soybeans is due to Chinese buying, the improving U.S./China relationship due to the rice announcement, or a combo of both," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

Ethanol Data Considered Unsupportive for Corn -- Market Talk

12:00 ET - Production of US ethanol is down 4.4% from the same time last year, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration today. US production totaled 1.04M barrels per day this week, which is also down 2.5% from the previous 4-week average. Declining ethanol production, combined with declining usage of corn in ethanol, is seen as bearish for US corn futures according to Terry Reilly of Futures International. Despite the news, March futures on CBOT up 0.7% so far. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Says Shutdown Effect on Buying Programs Minimal -- Market Talk

10:20 ET - The USDA says its Agriculture Marketing Service Commodity Procurement Program is experiencing little effect from the government shutdown, even though the shutdown has caused the USDA to put much of its data-reporting functions on hiatus. "The USDA ... is receiving inquiries from suppliers and contractors asking how this shutdown affects contracting, contract performance, and invoicing/payments," the USDA says. "We would like to assure our business partners that AMS expects this shutdown to have minimal impact on most commodity procurement activities." According to the USDA, contracts and inspection services are still active, but contract payments may not be made until the government reopens--with the USDA paying interest on delayed payments. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Canadian Pot Producer Aphria Rejects Takeover Bid

TORONTO--Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc. on Friday refused an unsolicited takeover offer from Green Growth Brands Ltd., saying the bid is too low and risky.

Green Growth, whose legal name is Xanthic Biopharma Inc., on Thursday announced an all-stock bid that valued Aphria at 11 Canadian dollars ($8.07) a share, or a total of C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion). Green Growth is an Ohio-based cannabis retailer with few assets.

Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

U.S. stocks lost steam in the final hour of trading Friday, following a week of dramatic swings on Wall Street that underscore the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 77 points, or 0.3%, to 23061, after storming back with a record rebound Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.

THE MARKETS:

Snowstorm Bolsters Cattle Futures -- Market Talk

14:48 ET - Winter storm conditions in the US Midwest are being felt in the cattle market, with weights for cattle in feedlots said to be down this week due to the storm conditions, tightening beef supply in the short term. "I think the high winds coupled with the heavy snow pushed packers to fill their demand," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics, who speculates that buyers likely bought their supply early in the week. Live cattle futures for February closed trading today at $1.24175 per pound, up 0.2%. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished 0.1% up at 60.65 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)