GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

March soybean contracts fell 0.1% to $8.95 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Monday. Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 1.6% to $5.03 1/4 a bushel. Export Inspections Weigh On Futures: Wheat export inspections missed trade expectations, "with virtually no export demand posted for U.S. origin, and the Russians making noises like they want to open up more markets for their wheat exports, not close them off due to wheat shortages," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital Markets. Wheat export inspections this week were 376,281 million tons, missing estimates ranging from 475,000 to 625,000.

13:29 ET - Sugar prices were recently down 2.7% at 12.03 cents a pound, as volatility in oil prices weighed on the broader commodities complex. Oil was recently down 0.1% at $45.30 a barrel after falling as low as $44.73 earlier in the session. "There's some general selling in commodities today," says Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures Group. Investors have a sense "that there is plenty of petroleum around, and plenty of ethanol around as well." Some investors believe that slumping oil prices could make processors less likely to produce ethanol, pushing more sugar on the market. (ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com)

Amazon.com Inc. is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service.

The push would bring Whole Foods to more suburbs and other areas where the natural grocer is quickly adding customers since the merger. That is a shift from the layoffs and slowing store growth Whole Foods experienced for several years before Amazon bought it in 2017 for roughly $13.5 billion.

14:50 ET - CME hog contracts for February delivery rise 0.5% to 60.975 cents a pound, while live cattle contracts for February delivery fall slightly. Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services says next week's slaughter "will be back to a full kill and we look for demand for pork to also show up in a pretty big way." Meanwhile, some traders are optimistic that a trade resolution with China will happen early in the new year, supporting hog futures as African swine fever may also bring Chinese buyers to U.S. producers, Smith says. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)