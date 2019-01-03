GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Stock Market Volatility Supports Grains

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 1.4% to $5.13 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday. Corn contracts up for March delivery also rose by 1.1% to $3.79 3/4 a bushel. March soybean contracts rose 0.6% to $9.12 3/4 a bushel.

WASDE's Fate Revealed Friday: Tomorrow, the USDA is expected to tell the grains market when its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) will be released--with the expectation being that the shutdown will likely derail the report's original release date of January 11. This month's WASDE is important because it will address U.S. crop production.

Information Slows to Trickle for Grains Traders -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - The ongoing US government shutdown, unlikely to end today as President Trump holds fast to his demand for a US-Mexico border wall while the Democratic-majority House of Representatives takes office, has slowed down the flow of information vital to grain traders to a crawl. "With USDA reports on hold due to the government shutdown and news of progress with China limited to Presidential tweets, corn continues to drift inside its recent range," says Dan O'Bryan of Top Third Ag Marketing, adding that the lack of confirmation of foreign wheat and soybean purchases has also placed those markets at a relative standstill. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA: Food Prices to Rise -- Market Talk

1120 ET - Grocery prices for consumer are expected to rise 1% to 2% in 2019, according to new data from the USDA Economic Research Service. That's more than the zero to 1% increases estimated for 2018, but still less than historic averages of 2.1% food-at-home inflation. Cereal and baking products are projected to rise as much as 3%, one of the top increases noted by federal researchers. Big food brands have been raising prices on new products and to handle rising costs. Restaurant costs are projected to rise from 2% to 3% this year. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Cargill Profits Drop 20% on Food Ingredients and Financials -- Market Tal

09:22 ET - Declining earnings from Cargill's food ingredients and financial operations pushed the agricultural conglomerate's 2Q profits 20% lower. Record low ethanol prices in North America weighed on Cargill's sweetener and starches operations while costs climbed for its cocoa business, and broad weakness in financial markets hit the company's fund investments. For the quarter ended Nov. 30, Cargill earned $741M, as revenues fell 4% to $28B. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Pacific Ethanol Idling Bearish for Corn -- Market Talk

11:18 ET - Reports of plans by Pacific Ethanol to idle the 110M gallon-per-year western portion of its Aurora, Neb., plant due to weak margins are a bearish sign for US corn, according to analysts. "There's this feeling that demand is not as robust as previously expected," Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities says. The company reportedly idled its 45M gallons a year Aurora East operation last month. Representatives for Pacific Ethanol didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Despite this news, corn futures for March on CBOT are up 0.3%, with the market unsure of what this might mean for corn demand without up-to-date data from the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Settle Higher, Cattle Down -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Lean hog futures for February on the CME settle up 0.7% at 62.15 cents a pound, while live cattle futures drop 0.2% to $1.23225. The drop in cattle is said to be due to those futures being oversold, while US pork futures are expected to rally in reaction to being generally cheap and the expectation that African swine fever will have a greater effect on Chinese pork supply than currently known by the market. "For right now, if push comes to shove, I think hogs have to go higher," Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)