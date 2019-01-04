GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Continue to Gain as Shutdown Drags On

March soybean contracts rose 1% to $9.21 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday. Corn contracts up for March delivery also rose by 0.9% to $3.83 a bushel. Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.6% to $5.17 a bushel.

The USDA's confirmation that it will not issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on January 11 due to the government shutdown forces the grains market to wait even longer to gain clarity on where the market stands in relation to its trade truce negotiations with China. However, this did not weigh down grains futures, which again recorded upticks today.

Lamb Weston's Profit Rises as Revenue Increases, Tax Expenses Fall

Lamb Weston Holdings bottom line rose in its second quarter from the comparable quarter last year as income-tax expense fell and revenue increased.

The frozen-foods company reported net income for its second quarter of $119 million, up 55%. It reported earnings of 74 cents a share, up from 52 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 70 cents a share.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ahold's Stop & Shop to Buy Long Island's King Kullen -- Update

Dutch supermarket operator Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on Friday said its Stop & Shop unit agreed to buy Long Island, N.Y., grocer King Kullen Grocery Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Ahold said the move by Stop & Shop, its largest brand in the U.S., is part of the unit's continued expansion in the New York City suburb.

Brazilian Weather a 'Fundamental Driver' for Grains -- Market Talk

09:29 ET - In lieu of data from USDA, which remains unavailable as the government shutdown proceeds into its 14th day, the grain market has been paying keen attention to the weather patterns in Brazil. Dryness in the region has been particularly good for the higher-priced US soybeans. Analysts expect for soybean futures to extend their run-up today, with other grains following in soybeans' coattails. The dryness in Brazil being the fundamental driver, soybeans have returned to the top half of their recent range," says Doug Bergman. "Bears are quick to bring up large stocks in the US, but with the long drawn out harvest (beans are still being harvested) in the US, US supplies may not be quite as large as was thought early in harvest," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Live Cattle Finishes Down 1%, Hogs Also Down -- Market Talk

15:36 ET - Despite starting trading this morning up, February lean hog futures finished 0.3% lower. Meanwhile, live cattle futures also dropped, finishing the day down 1%. Cattle prices are reportedly slipping on inertia stemming from a lack of actionable news, while pork futures are believed to be down only temporarily as the continuing spread of African swine flu in Asia is expected to result in increased demand for US pork in the region. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)