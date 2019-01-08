GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Trend Lower as Shutdown, Trade Talks Continue

March soybean contracts dropped 0.6% to $9.18 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday.

Corn contracts up for March delivery also fell by 0.6% to $3.80 a bushel.

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.2% to $5.17 3/4 a bushel.

China Greenlights Imports of Five New Genetically Modified Crops Amid Trade Talks

BEIJING--China approved imports of five new varieties of genetically modified crops, paving the way for U.S. agricultural firms to sell more biotech seeds to Chinese buyers.

The approvals, which include some soybean, canola and corn products, come as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Beijing to hammer out details on a number of broad pledges recently made by the Chinese leadership.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China's GMO Ruling Hands U.S. Farmers New Tool in Battle Against Weeds

China's approval of new genetically engineered crops will open a new front in U.S. farmers' long-running war against hard-to-kill weeds.

The approval, outlined Tuesday by Chinese officials, clears the way for crop-seed and chemical maker DowDuPont Inc. to begin selling to U.S. farmers new soybean seeds modified to survive a powerful herbicide combination.

Analysts See Divestiture Power in Conagra's Flour -- Market Talk

15:48 ET - How much would you pay for a piece of the biggest U.S. flour miller? JPMorgan analysts speculate that Conagra Foods' 44% stake in flour player Ardent Mills could fetch around $800 million in a sale, and represents Conagra's likeliest divestiture candidate. Ardent Mills was formed in 2014 via the combination of Conagra's milling business with a separate milling operation jointly owned by Cargill and farm cooperative giant CHS. JPMorgan notes that starting in May 2019, Conagra will be able to sell its stake in Ardent Mills without approval from Cargill and CHS. The other owners still will have rights to first offer or refusal. Conagra hasn't said whether it would sell its Ardent Mills stake, but has talked generally about divesting businesses that aren't central to its consumer and foodservice operations. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Farms Likely to Test-Drive New Soybeans in 2019 -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - China's approval of DowDuPont's new genetically engineered soybeans probably comes too late for a wide-scale commercial launch ahead of US farmers' springtime planting, but there's still time for many to give the seeds a "full scale trial this year," write Bernstein analysts. A wider launch is likely for 2020, opening a new chapter in seed giants' competition for farm acres -- rival Bayer has had its newer-generation soybean seeds out for over two years, and both companies' products promise to help farmers combat problem weeds. China's approval was the last major hurdle for DowDuPont's "Enlist" soybeans, and Bernstein says that commercializing them will help its agricultural division hit its 4% to 5% sales growth target. DowDuPont shares rose 1.1% at $55.38. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Up on Fundamentals Instead of Rumors -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - Both live cattle and lean hog CME futures for February finish higher, up 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Movement for both was attributed to signs of some tightening of supply in the U.S. Meanwhile, rumors that the U.S. and China may agree to drop tariffs on livestock--propagated after both sides agreed to meet for a third day--didn't appear to have much effect on futures. "(It's) likely ... a general feeling in the trade that the GMO approvals and the equity market rally (mean) it would be natural for China to lift U.S. meat import tariffs," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)