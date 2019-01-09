GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Perk Back Up Amid New U.S.-China Optimism

March soybean contracts rose 0.6% to $9.24 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday. Corn contracts up for March delivery rose by 0.5% to $3.82 a bushel. Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.4% to $5.20 a bushel.

Grains futures on the CBOT traded higher today after the conclusion of the trade talks held in Beijing between officials from the U.S. and Chinese governments - with signs that the negotiations ended on an upbeat note boding well for farmers hoping for large Chinese grain purchases.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Government Ethanol Data Trends Lower -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - The EIA reports that U.S. ethanol production fell for the fifth straight week, coming in at 1M barrels per day through the week of January 4th. Ethanol stocks, meanwhile, were placed at 23.254M barrels, down 2.6% from four weeks ago but up 2.4% year-over-year. According to Terry Reilly of Futures International, grain traders viewed the news as negative for U.S. corn futures, especially as production was expected to increase slightly. However, the news did not seem to impact March corn futures on the CBOT, which closed up 0.5% at $3.82 per bushel. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Brazilian Soybean Exports Jump 22.6% in 2018 -- Market Talk

13:09 ET - Brazilian soybean exports jumped 22.6% in 2018 to 82.9M metric tons, according to the country's National Association of Grain Exporters. Brazil is the world's second-biggest producer of soybeans, after the U.S., and China is the world's biggest buyer of the oilseeds. The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has boosted demand, and prices, for Brazilian soybeans, encouraging Brazilian farmers to take advantage of the opportunity to sell more soybeans abroad. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Sainsbury's 3Q Not So Bad, Asda Merger Chances 50/50 -- Market Talk

1617 GMT - J. Sainsbury's third quarter was better than it looked and the U.K. grocer's plan to merge with rival Asda has a 50/50 chance of regulatory approval, says Citigroup. Citi notes that grocery like-for-like sales were broadly flat with positive volumes, while catalogue retailer Argos fared better than the general goods sector overall and reported positive sales growth in the key Christmas weeks. Citi also says it continues to view the proposed Sainsbury-Asda merger favorably. "Our target price of 380p reflects a 50% probability of receiving Competition & Markets Authority clearance, with remedies," Citi's Nick Coulter says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish Higher; Traders Await More News from China Summit -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - February lean-hog futures on the CME close 1.9% higher at 63.775 cents a pound. Analysts are eagerly awaiting confirmation from U.S. and Chinese officials regarding what was discussed at the Beijing summit, with the hope being that the spread of African swine fever in China is severe enough to warrant China to drop its tariffs and purchase large amounts of U.S. pork. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, fell 0.4% to $1.248 a pound for the day, which the market considered a slight correction for Tuesday's rally. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)