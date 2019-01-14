GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Down on Slack Chinese Data

Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 1% to $5.14 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Monday. March soybean contracts fell 0.7% to $9.03 1/2 a bushel. March corn contracts rose slightly by 0.1% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

Grains Slump on Slack Chinese Import Data -- Market Talk

1338 ET - Weak US import data out of China is dragging down grains futures on the CBOT today - with March soybean futures down 0.9% and wheat futures down 1.1%. The news that China's total imports had dropped 7.6% year-over-year in December cast doubt on reports that China had purchased millions of metric tons of soybeans during the shutdown -- although grains purchases announced in December may not transact until later months. "It was another great reminder of how far behind we are on soybeans sales," says Brian Grossman of Zaner Group. "It was a hard reality check that the Brazilian harvest is a month away." Chinese buyers have reportedly favored Brazilian soybeans over US ones while the US-China trade dispute is still active. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal Ahead of Speech to U.S. Farmers

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Monday said that China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, boding well for a trade deal, but talks so far between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results.

"We're doing very well with China. They're having a hard time with their economy because of the tariffs," Mr. Trump told reporters before leaving for a speech in New Orleans, where he is scheduled to address the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Brazil Likely Focus as Shutdown Limits USDA Data -- Market Talk

08:38 ET - With the government shutdown now the longest on record and showing few signs of ending soon, the grain market appears resigned to continue its focus on Brazilian data as a source of market clarity this week. "With no government export data, all the trade has to focus on is South American weather and the dry conditions in Central Brazil continue to attract attention," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. In the soybean market, which abounds with rumors of Chinese purchases in the past few weeks, traders are treading water and waiting for the end of the shutdown or announcement of a full US-China trade deal, according to Pfitzenmaier. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FDA Adds Food-Safety Activities as Shutdown Lingers -- Market Talk

12:00 ET - The FDA is expanding its list of food-safety activities that will resume as the government shutdown drags on. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb returned to Twitter over the weekend, telling consumers the agency would continue certain activities, including additional surveillance, detection and response to foodborne-illness outbreaks, and other activities related to surveillance and response to recalls. "It is not business as usual at FDA," Gottlieb says in a tweet, adding the shutdown poses one of the most significant challenges in FDA's recent history and that the agency is working to bring online activities beyond what have taken place during other shutdowns. "My priority is to our consumer protection mission," he says. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Winter Storms Supportive of Cattle Prices This Week -- Market Talk

09:03 ET - A winter storm set to hit the US Midwest later this week will likely provide support for live cattle futures, which are opening trading this week at February-contract highs of nearly $1.25 per pound after hitting a contract-high of $1.2565 on Friday. "In the near term, the cattle outlook remains firm," says AgResource. "Last week's higher cash trade along with winter storms that are headed for the Plains look to support the CME on an week breaks." Snow accumulation is reportedly expected to exceed 15 inches in some parts of the Midwest. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)