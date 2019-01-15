Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
01/15
511.5 USc   -0.53%
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:54pGrains Fall for Second Straight Day
DJ
01/14GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

01/15/2019 | 05:32pm EST

TOP STORIES: 

 
Grains Fall for Second Straight Day

March corn contracts dropped by 1.9% to $3.71 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday. March soybean contracts also fell 1.1% to $8.93 1/4 a bushel. Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 0.6% to $5.11 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST: 

 
Soybean Crush Report Exceeds Expectations -- Market Talk

12:22 ET - The latest report from the National Oilseed Processors Association places soybeans crushed by processors at 171.8M bushels in December, exceeding estimates from analysts by nearly 2M bushels and setting a record for the month of December. The previous record for the month was 166.3M bushels in December 2017. Soybean oil stocks totaled 1.5B pounds, and soymeal exports totaled 826,404 tons, according to NOPA. The CBOT March soybean contract remains down 1% today, ducking back below the $9 per bushel level. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais) 

 
Bayer AG Faces New Setback for Roundup Weedkiller in France

BERLIN -- Bayer AG's fight to prove its recently-acquired weedkillers are safe faced a setback in Europe Tuesday as a French court revoked approval for one of its glyphosate-based products because it might cause cancer. The ruling effectively bans Bayer from selling the weedkiller in France. While the product is a small seller there, the court action could also give ammunition to plaintiffs who are suing the chemicals and pharmaceuticals company in the U.S. over Roundup and Ranger Pro weedkillers, which it inherited as part of its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto Co. last year.

THE MARKETS: 

 
Cattle Futures Jump as Winter Weather Approaches -- Market Talk

14:53 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME close trading up 1.2% at $1.26950 a pound. The close coincides with reports of a late week snowstorm swooping through the US Midwest Friday and hitting the East Coast by Sunday. The snowstorm is expected to drop as much as 8-10 inches of snow in some areas, which will cause cattle weights to constrict more on Midwestern farms. "The futures market in the last week has turned into a weather market mentality," Troy Vetterkind of Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage says. Lean-hog futures finish the day up 0.5% at 62.15c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.78% 371.75 End-of-day quote.0.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.53% 511.5 End-of-day quote.2.19%
