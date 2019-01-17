Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/17
518 USc   +1.07%
News 
News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

0
01/17/2019 | 05:35pm EST

TOP STORIES:

Export Sales Talk Spurs Late Surge in Grains

Corn contracts for March delivery rose 1.6% to $3.80 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday. March soybean contracts also rose by 1.5% to $9.07 3/4 a bushel. March wheat contracts rose 1.1% to $5.17 3/4 a bushel.

Grains traders were abuzz with the rumor of a large grains export sale this afternoon, which was the chief reason for the lift in grains futures. However, this rumor--some believe the alleged buyer to be China, while others think it's another trade partner like Japan or Mexico--has not been substantiated. "We will wait and see if this news can be confirmed," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading.

News on Shutdown Not Promising for Grains -- Market Talk

09:15 ET - A lack of progress in the government shutdown standoff between President Trump and House Democrats has grain markets worried that they will be operating without important USDA for an extended period of time. "There are still no signs that the US government will be funded in the near or even medium term," says AgResource. "The two sides seem to be getting farther apart." The shutdown is now on its 27th day, the longest shutdown in US history. During that time, the grains market has not had access to key USDA data including weekly export sales, confirmations of purchases by foreign nations, and the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, among other things. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Dean Foods Names Jeff Dawson SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

Dean Foods on Thursday announced Jeff Dawson was named as senior vice president, chief accounting officer, effective Jan. 28.

Mr. Dawson succeeds Scott Vopni, who left Dean Foods to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Argentine Soybean Planting Almost Done, Rain Complicates Work -- Market Talk

14:16 ET - Argentine farmers finished planting on 98.8% of the area forecast to be sown with soybeans, the Buenos Aires Grain exchange said, though heavy rains in some areas led the Exchange to cut its estimate of the planted area by 200,000 hectares (494,211 acres. The Exchange didn't rule out further cuts to its estimate of the planted area for soybeans. Corn planting advanced to 89.3% finished, though the rains also delayed planting in some areas, according to the Exchange. The Exchange maintained its estimate of the area planted with the crop. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

AB Foods Revenue Rose; Primark Profit Ahead Despite Like-for-Like Sales Drop

Associated British Foods said Thursday that sales rose slightly in the first 16 weeks of its fiscal year, with a mixed performance from budget fashion chain Primark.

The U.K. food processing-and-retail company said revenue for the period to Jan. 5 rose 2% from the prior year at constant currency. At actual exchange rates, sales rose 1%.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Perk Up, Cattle Stays Down -- Market Talk

14:33 ET - February lean hog futures finished trading up 1.3% at 60.850 cents per pound, after starting the day relatively flat. Mexico is reportedly expressing renewed interest in US hams, which have grown cheaper. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed down 0.7% to $1.2690 per pound, with traders cashing in on the positive uptrend seen in cattle through the past week. "Today's weak performance in futures seems to be throwing a wet blanket on the bullish cash expectations," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 6.98% 2330 Delayed Quote.6.61%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.74% 380.5 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
DEAN FOODS CO -4.15% 4.39 Delayed Quote.22.05%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.07% 518 End-of-day quote.1.54%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
